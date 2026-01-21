'It's Kind Of Distracting Your Mind': Inside Maple Leafs Defenseman Troy Stecher's Love For Building Lego On Off Days

The NHL schedule might be intense this season with the Olympics wedged in between everything, but the Toronto Maple Leafs are trying to take advantage of all the time away from the rink.
From now until the Olympic break, Toronto plays every other day. After this five-game homestand, which ends next Tuesday, the Maple Leafs will head to the West Coast for games against the Seattle Kraken, Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames, and Edmonton Oilers.
And even once they return from the Olympic break, the NHL schedule isn't the kindest to the Maple Leafs.
During moments like this, when it's all hockey all of the time, getting away from the game is crucial. It's important to get your mind off the sport so that when you return, you're refreshed and ready to go.
All players do things differently: some play video games, others play music, and a lot of NHLers just like to hang out with family and friends.
Troy Stecher, who was claimed off waivers from the Oilers earlier this season, mentioned on Wednesday that, when he's got an off day, he likes to build Lego. But since he's currently living in a hotel in Toronto, the Lego building has been put on hold.
"It's just been a little different this year," said Stecher.
"Thankful I have my wife and my dog (Phoebe, a Bernese Mountain Dog) here to distract me a little bit, but definitely side hobbies I've kind of put to the side just because I don't have anything with me here right now."
The 31-year-old has enjoyed Lego for as long as he can remember.
"I thought it was therapeutic," he added.
While living in Edmonton, Stecher would build Lego, usually on off days — sometimes spending hours upon hours building whatever was in front of him. He admitted with a smile on Wednesday morning that he has "hundreds" of Lego sets, keeping each that he's built.
"My parents never threw it away. When I signed in Vancouver out of North Dakota, I went to my mom's house, grabbed it all and brought it with me. So I have, yeah, hundreds and hundreds of sets, like I have a lot of Lego," Stecher laughed.
"I have some in Edmonton that's left at my rental house there. I have some in Scottsdale at my house there. And then I have some at my mom's, so it's all kind of spread out."
"I've got like the 7,800-piece (set)," Stecher continued. "And then I've got a gunship, an AT-AT (from Star Wars). I've got a bunch of them."
Stecher acknowledged he's not a big Star Wars fan, but he does enjoy building their Lego sets.
"Like sometimes, I'll just binge it and finish (building the Lego set) in one sitting of six hours," he smiled. "And sometimes, actually, I'll leave it on the kitchen table for two months. So it's just, a lot of it depends on the hockey schedule.
"It's just kind of what I do in my free time when I want to kill some time and distract my mind."
Another way Stecher gets his mind off the game of hockey — along with cooking with his wife whilst they were in Edmonton — is flicking on his Xbox and joining a party chat with his friends.
"I'm not like a video game guy, but I have an Xbox, and I would sign on and I just literally put my mic on and just talk to my buddies," he said.
"I wouldn't play any game, but I'd be in their party chat or whatever. So it's kind of distracting your mind, talking about random stuff to your buddies from back home is always a good distraction.
"I definitely miss having that aspect here in Toronto."
Don't get me wrong, it's interesting to hear about how Stecher has made the most of his opportunity here with the Maple Leafs after being claimed by the club off waivers in November.
(After all, he is averaging the fourth-most minutes among Maple Leafs defensemen since joining Toronto, plus Stecher has 10 points in 30 games.)
I'd debate, though, that what's just as fascinating is hearing about this side of his life.
Sometimes you get lost in all of the hockey being played, but it's always important to take a step back and put everything else into perspective. Stecher has, and always will, do that.
You could argue that's why — along with his nose-to-the-grindstone mentality — he's where he is today, playing important minutes for the Maple Leafs.