What's The Plan For Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz During Conditioning Loan With The Marlies?

"I'm not sure," said head coach Craig Berube after practice on Tuesday. "I don't know."
The 32-year-old is in the next step of his recovery process, and he's inching closer towards playing again. He's been out ever since Nov. 11, after suffering a nerve injury against the Boston Bruins.
Stolarz has been practicing regularly with the Maple Leafs — whenever they've gotten practice time — and spoke for the first time about his injury during Toronto's road trip. He expressed his excitement to be back, while adding that the nerve issue needed time to "settle down."
It doesn't necessarily come as a surprise that he was loaned to the Marlies — the Maple Leafs play every other day from now until the Olympic break in early February. But the conditioning loan is more intended to provide him with more practice time.
"Just like full practice, lots of different types of work and shots and things like that," said Berube. "That's important for him to get that in before he's ready to go."
He added that, once Stolarz returns, it's likely Dennis Hildeby, who's waivers-exempt, will be sent to the Marlies. Hildeby has been strong all season for the Maple Leafs, putting up a .912 save percentage (and five wins) through 19 appearances.
Joseph Woll, who's also played a good chunk of the season, has 11 wins and a .911 save percentage in 20 games.
Stolarz had six wins and an .884 save percentage in 13 games — playing a majority of the games for Toronto early in the year — before going down with the injury that's forced him to miss over two months.
Berube revealed last week that there's a chance Stolarz could return to the Maple Leafs' lineup before the Olympic break.