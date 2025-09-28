Maple Leafs, Anthony Stolarz Reportedly Moving Toward Contract Extension In $4 Million AAV Range

It appears the Toronto Maple Leafs are closing in on a contract extension with goaltender Anthony Stolarz.

According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Leafs and Stolarz are moving towards an extension that would pay the goaltender in the $4 million average annual value range.

According to ESPN's Kevin Weekes,, a four-year term is on the table for a Stolarz extension.

When signed, the agreement would bring a sense of security to the team's goaltending situation for the future. The extension would come as the club navigates the unexpected absence of goaltender Joseph Woll, who is currently on a leave of absence for a personal family matter.

Stolarz' camp had maintained they did not want to negotiate in the middle of the season, which intensified talks with the team. In the past few days, both sides had expressed optimism that a deal would get done.

Stolarz's new contract is a significant step for the 31-year-old, who is entering the final year of a two-year, $5 million deal he signed as a free agent on July 1, 2024. He joined the Maple Leafs after serving as a backup for the 2024 Stanley Cup-winning Florida Panthers.

Last season, Stolarz put up a career-high 21 wins, with a 2.14 goals-against average and .926 save percentage in 34 games. He was named the starter for Toronto’s 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs and appeared in seven games, posting a record of 4-2 with a 2.19 goals-against average and .901 save percentage. He missed six weeks of the regular season due to a loose body in his knee and was knocked out of the second-round of the playoffs after sustaining a concussion.

With Woll's timeline for return uncertain, Stolarz's contribution going forward remains critical for the team's success. To add depth in net, the Leafs have also signed 37-year-old veteran goaltender James Reimer to a professional tryout. There is early word that Reimer will likely be part of the team’s plans when the regular season opens in October.

