Toronto Maple Leafs
'It Was Done The Right Way': Auston Matthews Reacts To How Maple Leafs Fans Welcomed Mitch Marner Back To Toronto

Nick Barden
1h
Partner
551Members·4.6KPosts
nickbarden@THNews profile imagefeatured creator badge

Marner didn't register a point and played 17:25 in Vegas' 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs on Friday.

Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews was pretty satisfied with the reaction his former teammate Mitch Marner received in his return to the city. 

The 28-year-old played in Toronto on Friday for the first time since departing the Maple Leafs organization in the summer following a sign-and-trade with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Marner and the Golden Knights hosted the Maple Leafs last week and defeated them in overtime, 6-5. They did the same thing on Friday; this time, though, Vegas won in a more dominating fashion.

The Maple Leafs scored three goals in the second period, but couldn't muster up anything in the third, ultimately falling to Vegas 6-5.

Every time Marner touched the puck — in Toronto and Vegas — boos were coming his way. The city, though, kept it classy during his video tribute on Friday night inside Scotiabank Arena.

Instead of continuing the boos, fans clapped for the former Maple Leaf, despite the drama of the last several years.

"It was nice that there were some cheers for him during the video tribute and all that stuff," said Matthews on Saturday.

"I think it was kind of done the right way, and that there's going to be the boos when he's on the ice and has the puck and all that stuff like that. I think it's pretty expected. You've kind of seen it with other guys who have been in similar situations and stuff like that.

"I thought it was a good atmosphere. It was fun."

What might've been the most hilarious part of it all was that Marner was getting cheers every time he got off the ice in the game against the Maple Leafs.

"The cheering when I was going off was pretty funny," said Marner on Friday after the game. "I didn't see that one coming in the way."

This pretty much puts a bow on the Marner and Toronto saga. He's very high up in the Maple Leafs' history books, but it's time to turn the page after Friday's moment.

"I'm sure (the Maple Leafs) are relieved, too, about having not to talk about it (anymore)," said Marner. "So, yeah, like I said, I appreciate the love throughout that tribute video, and a passionate fan base."

One thing is certain, though: there's no doubt that Marner will be booed every time he returns to Toronto for the remainder of his career.

