'It Was Done The Right Way': Auston Matthews Reacts To How Maple Leafs Fans Welcomed Mitch Marner Back To Toronto

Every time Marner touched the puck — in Toronto and Vegas — boos were coming his way. The city, though, kept it classy during his video tribute on Friday night inside Scotiabank Arena.
Instead of continuing the boos, fans clapped for the former Maple Leaf, despite the drama of the last several years.
"It was nice that there were some cheers for him during the video tribute and all that stuff," said Matthews on Saturday.
"I think it was kind of done the right way, and that there's going to be the boos when he's on the ice and has the puck and all that stuff like that. I think it's pretty expected. You've kind of seen it with other guys who have been in similar situations and stuff like that.
"I thought it was a good atmosphere. It was fun."
What might've been the most hilarious part of it all was that Marner was getting cheers every time he got off the ice in the game against the Maple Leafs.
"The cheering when I was going off was pretty funny," said Marner on Friday after the game. "I didn't see that one coming in the way."
This pretty much puts a bow on the Marner and Toronto saga. He's very high up in the Maple Leafs' history books, but it's time to turn the page after Friday's moment.
"I'm sure (the Maple Leafs) are relieved, too, about having not to talk about it (anymore)," said Marner. "So, yeah, like I said, I appreciate the love throughout that tribute video, and a passionate fan base."
One thing is certain, though: there's no doubt that Marner will be booed every time he returns to Toronto for the remainder of his career.