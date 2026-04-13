'It's Crossed My Mind': Morgan Rielly Unsure About His Maple Leafs Future Before Final Home Game Of Season

Rielly has four more seasons left on his eight-year contract, which he signed in Oct. 2021.
Morgan Rielly does think about whether Monday's game against the Dallas Stars could be his final game inside Scotiabank Arena as a Toronto Maple Leaf, given the uncertainty around his future with the hockey club.
"I mean, it's crossed my mind before," he said on Monday morning, ahead of a game against the Dallas Stars. "All athletes have that. At some point, they think about that. And so, again, tonight's no different than that."
It hasn't been the easiest of seasons for Rielly, who turned 32 last month and will play his 950th game on Monday night.
The defenseman has 11 goals and 25 assists in 76 games this season, which is the second-most points among Toronto's defenders, behind only Oliver Ekman-Larsson. While some might believe that's a positive, it's Rielly's lowest point total since the 2020-21 season, when he had 35 points in 55 games.
His 0.47 points-per-game is also the lowest it's been since the 2016-17 season. In that year, Rielly scored just six goals and 27 points in 76 games for a 0.36 points-per-game.
After this season, Rielly will have four years left on his contract, which pays him $7.5 million annually. It's a large number for a defender who's struggled defensively as much as he has this season.
Rielly sits atop the team in goals against at five-on-five with 76, according to NaturalStatTrick.com. When he's on the ice, the Maple Leafs have also given up more scoring chances, high-danger chances, and high-danger goals at five-on-five.
Of course, part of Rielly's struggles could be because of how poorly the entire team has played this season. But maybe it's time for a fresh start for both sides?
Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube would likely disagree with that notion.
On Monday morning, when asked what he believes it means to be a Maple Leaf for Rielly, the head coach stated, "Everything."
"I mean, he's been here a long time, and he loves it here," Berube continued.
"I mean, I don't think he can think about being anywhere else, personally. After being drafted here and playing here this long and this many games. He's been a staple here for a long time. So it would be hard for him to be thinking about not being a Leaf."
Even with it being a difficult season, personally and as a team, Berube is likely right: Rielly probably can't see himself anywhere else.
"It's an outstanding place to play and a great place to live," Rielly added on Monday morning. "This organization means a lot to a lot of people, and so, to be a part of it is an honour."
Whether it is in fact his last home game as a Maple Leaf or not, there are plenty of memories to look back on with Rielly in blue and white. You think back to his NHL debut on Oct. 5, 2013, against the Ottawa Senators.
Or being right on the doorstep as John Tavares fired home the series-winning goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2023, Toronto's first playoff series win since 2004.
Since making his NHL debut, Rielly has scored 549 points and is just over 200 shy of Borje Salming's record for most points as a Maple Leafs defenseman.
Rielly (949 games played) is almost just as close to the all-time games played record with the Maple Leafs, currently held by George Armstrong, who suited up for 1,188 games with Toronto.
It would be nice to see him break those records. But at the same time, whoever is hired as the next head of hockey operations needs to decide whether it's a good idea to hold onto Rielly, or, if it's best for both sides to part ways.
For now, Rielly is soaking up every game he plays as a Maple Leaf — and as an NHL player.
"I think you try to [soak it up] every night," he said. "I don't think you should ever take one day or game in this league for granted."