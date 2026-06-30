'It's What I Wanted': Troy Stecher On His Return To The Leafs, Fixing His Late-Season Slump, And The Gavin McKenna Factor

"Obviously, I think for me, the biggest step that I could make would probably be my offensive game and trying to add a bit more offense from the back end," Stecher said. "But in saying that, you don't want to take away from your defensive side of it... More than anything, it's just continuing to work on the fundamentals of your game... You know, just continue to try to be a good pro and make myself better every day. And I think overall, if you can add 1%, then you're going to have a greater return in the end."