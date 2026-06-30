'It's What I Wanted': Troy Stecher On His Return To The Leafs, Fixing His Late-Season Slump, And The Gavin McKenna Factor

After management and coaching changes in Toronto, the veteran defenseman opens up about his accountability down the stretch, why the Blue and White remain a perfect fit, and the unexpected excitement of adding a potential generational talent to the roster.
Troy Stecher wanted to be a Toronto Maple Leaf, and he didn’t hide that fact when his season came to an end. On Tuesday, Stecher provided clarity on why he chose to return to the blue line on a new two-year, $2.7 million contract was unmistakable.
When I got the news I was obviously excited, it's what I wanted and what I hoped for,” Stecher said in a Zoom call with reporters on Tuesday. “I couldn't be happier to get that across the finish line.
The veteran defenseman, who was set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1 until putting pen to paper on the deal, broke down his decision, while looking ahead to a new era under head coach Jim Hiller, and shared his excitement about sharing the ice with first-overall draft pick Gavin McKenna.
Finding a True Fit in Toronto
When Stecher originally landed in Toronto as a waiver claim in mid-Noveber, he was looking for an opportunity to prove he could still affect the game at a high level. He immediately found comfort in the clarity provided by the coaching staff regarding his responsibilities.
"I just think that the opportunity that I got to showcase what I can bring was a great opportunity for myself,” Stecher explained. “And it's kind of what I've been hoping for throughout my career in a lot of different places. For me, it's just a good fit. There's multiple reasons behind it."
The Leafs are Stecher’s eight NHL team as he enters his 11th NHL season.
That initial spark allowed Stecher to quickly establish himself in the lineup, cementing his desire to extend his stay in the Blue and White. When the offseason arrived, ensuring a return to Toronto was at the top of his priority list.
"I think I stressed it kind of in my exit interview, through a couple different interviews and whatnot and talking with the organization that I want to be back," Stecher said.
Owning the Late-Season Slump
While Stecher's early tenure with the Maple Leafs was highly productive, the defenseman’s play began to dip as part of the Toronto’s overall struggles. The Leafs missed the playoffs for the first time in 10 years.
"I'm not oblivious to the fact that my game slipped a little bit at the end of the season to where I started when I came to the organization," Stecher admitted."At the end of the day, there's a lot of work still to do as a player.”
That drop-off has served as immediate fuel for his summer training program. Stecher is determined to capture the consistency that made him such a valuable mid-season addition
. He noted that his defensive game felt like "something I kind of struggled with at times" during the latter portions of the year, an area he is actively addressing.
The Hiller Factor and Roster Continuity
Stecher's return coincides with a major transition behind the bench, as Jim Hiller takes over the reins as head coach. For Stecher, who grew up in Vancouver, the arrival of Hiller brings an intriguing layer of familiarity and excitement.
"We have a lot of mutual connections" Stecher said of Hiller. "From my understanding, he was with the Leafs before, so there's obviously a lot of guys that I'm sure are familiar with him. So just a new voice in the room. I'm sure there's going to be different tendencies and systems."
The transition to Hiller represents a clean slate for the roster, but Stecher expects the change to bring immediate energy to the dressing room without diminishing what came before.
"I think if you go through the history of the league, whenever there's a coaching change, you'll usually get a really big spark out of your group," Stecher observed. "In saying that, that doesn't mean anything bad about the past regime. It's just the way the business goes. There's new guys in there, and we're excited for that."
Beyond the bench, Stecher is energized by the blue-line continuity and the additions the roster has already executed. Specifically, the inclusion of Darren Raddysh caught his attention.
"I don't want to speak out of turn, but I'd imagine with July 1st around the corner, there's going to be more additions to be made. So just as a player to see the quality of guys that we have in (Darren) Raddysh and Gavin McKenna, just off the top of your head, that's pretty exciting to add them to your group."
Playing with Gavin McKenna
The biggest storyline of the Maple Leafs' offseason was winning the NHL Draft Lottery and selecting consensus phenom Gavin McKenna first overall. Stecher admitted that he shared the same shock and exhilaration as the fan base when the lottery balls dropped in Toronto's favor.
"Surprised," Stecher recalled of his reaction. "There's obviously that viral video of Kniesy (Matthew Knies) and (William) Nylander... Just kind of the same excitement as Kniesy and Willie, obviously, a bit unexpected."
As a veteran entering his eleventh year in the league, Stecher has watched a wave of generational talent alter the landscape of the NHL over the last few seasons. He views McKenna as the next player in line to follow that elite trajectory.
"It remains to be seen, but obviously everybody in the hockey world loves what [Connor] Bedard and [Macklin] Celebrini and [Matthew] Schaefer brought the past three years as first overall picks," Stecher said. "So you would probably expect a lot of the same. He's going to be a heck of a player."
Offseason Blueprint:
Stecher is currently back home in Vancouver, putting in the foundational work required to ensure he reports to training camp in peak physical condition.
"Right now training with my old trainer Ian Gallagher, training for a couple weeks," Stecher shared. "Eleventh year, there's just no complacency. You're always striving to get better in every aspect."
A primary focus for Stecher this summer is evolving his tactical toolkit. While he wants to rectify the defensive hiccups that crept into his game down the stretch, he also recognizes the modern necessity for defensemen to drive transitions and chip in on the scoresheet.
"Obviously, I think for me, the biggest step that I could make would probably be my offensive game and trying to add a bit more offense from the back end," Stecher said. "But in saying that, you don't want to take away from your defensive side of it... More than anything, it's just continuing to work on the fundamentals of your game... You know, just continue to try to be a good pro and make myself better every day. And I think overall, if you can add 1%, then you're going to have a greater return in the end."
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.