Jack Roslovic Excited To Reunite With Auston Matthews After Choosing Maple Leafs

“I’ve been talking to him a lot. He’s been awesome,” Roslovic said. “Figuring out where to live, things to do around town. He even introduced me to the staff and the people around and kind of giving me a glimpse into what it is before I get there. It’s really helpful to always have that continuing relationship with guys just in case you do find yourself on the same team. It’s definitely a nice feeling to have that going into the locker room.”