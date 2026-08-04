Jack Roslovic Excited To Reunite With Auston Matthews After Choosing Maple Leafs

Jack Roslovic is already skating in a Leafs practice jersey and leaning on old friend Auston Matthews for housing tips and locker-room intel ahead of his August arrival in Toronto.
ack Roslovic is already skating in a Maple Leafs practice jersey and talking regularly with Auston Matthews about life in Toronto. The new Leafs forward joined the Leafs Morning Take podcast with hosts Nick Alberga and Jay Rosehill on Monday and made clear that the chance to play alongside his old friend was a meaningful part of his free-agent decision.
Roslovic signed with Toronto on July 1 and is targeting an August arrival to the city. On the morning of the interview he had already been on the ice for a light session and planned to jump back out afterward.
“Just some light stuff that we had to work out this morning and got on the ice,” he said. “Might jump back out there after this call.”
He described the summer as “pretty normal in some ways,” but noted the life changes that come with a new team and city.
The relationship with Matthews has already smoothed the transition with both players being teammates over 10 years ago while with the U.S. National Team Development Program.The two have stayed in contact over the years and remain close.
“I’ve been talking to him a lot. He’s been awesome,” Roslovic said. “Figuring out where to live, things to do around town. He even introduced me to the staff and the people around and kind of giving me a glimpse into what it is before I get there. It’s really helpful to always have that continuing relationship with guys just in case you do find yourself on the same team. It’s definitely a nice feeling to have that going into the locker room.”
Asked whether it has sunk in that the two will be teammates again, Roslovic did not hesitate.
“Yeah, yeah. He and I still have talked over the years and still are really good friends. And it’s really fun, obviously, when you can come back and play with somebody who you once had a lot of success with. So, you know, hopefully we can continue that and figure out a way to, you know, get it back quickly.”
Roslovic also acknowledged the discussions with the Leafs began as early as last season, but the fit became right this summer. We obviously are familiar with some players on the team and a team that wants to make a statement and really improve from last year. I’m excited to join along and be a part of that one, want to strive to get better and make the playoffs and ultimately win a cup.”
Roslovic described his own game in straightforward terms.
“It’s just a speedy player that, you know, has a high-level IQ that can distribute and can score goals. So that’s what I plan to do.” He said free agency itself followed a consistent approach: find a team that believes in him and wants him around. “That’s always what you’re looking for as a player. And to get that trust is, you know, very, very important and makes you want to work for it.”
That should fit well with a team that revamped their strength and condition staff this summer led by Andy O’Brien. And with head coach Jim Hiller emphasizing a need to push the pace of play with skating, that’s where Roslovic could fit in well.
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