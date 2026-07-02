Why Jack Roslovic’s ‘Full Circle’ Deal with the Leafs Was Two Years in the Making—And His Untold Auston Matthews Story

After nearly joining Toronto last summer, the versatile forward brings high-end speed to the Leafs' middle-six and looks back on the early days that shaped his former development program teammate turned captain.
The Toronto Maple Leafs added an injection of speed and some middle-six versatility right at the opening of free agency when they signed forward Jack Roslovic to a two-year, $8 million contract carrying an average annual value of $4 million.
The deal occurred on July 1st, which was way faster how long Roslovic took to sign his contract last season.
"It's definitely a lot easier logistically on my end to be able to get this done right on July 1st," Roslovic said in a Zoom call eiwh reporters. "It's definitely a breath that I can take now to let the excitement build and be ready for a strong training camp."
The union between the Maple Leafs and Roslovic has been a year in the making. Toronto heavily pursued the Columbus, Ohio, native during the 2025 free-agency period. However, those initial discussions did not materialize into a contract, and Roslovic ultimately waited until October before signing a one-year, $1.5 million deal with Edmonton.
Reflecting on that period, Roslovic acknowledged that landing in Toronto now feels like things have come full circle.
"I talked to them while we were waiting... the interest was there," Roslovic explained. "Obviously, there's a little bit of new management, but they do their homework. They know what has happened in the past, and I'm sure they left over a handbook that went over some things on past players, and I was one of them last year, for sure. I think it's definitely the right time to sign here."
Roslovic joins Toronto after delivering secondary offense for the Oilers during the 2025-26 season. In 69 regular-season games with Edmonton, the forward scored 21 goals and added 15 assists for 36 points while primarily occupying a middle-six role. It marked his second consecutive 20-goal season in the NHL.
Beyond the schematic fit, the signing reunites Roslovic with Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews. The two forwards share a long history, having played together as teammates in the United States National Team Development Program (USNTDP) before launching their professional careers.
Roslovic expressed excitement about sharing a locker room with Matthews once again and witnessing his growth firsthand.
"Stoked. It's going to be awesome," Roslovic said regarding the opportunity. "Really familiar with his game. Really familiar with the person and who he is as a guy and as a leader... Every time we get the chance to be able to talk, picking up the phone has been super easy and just feels like we left off where we started."
When asked about his memories from their development camp days, Roslovic highlighted a specific foundational moment that exemplified Matthews’ elite drive long before he became an NHL superstar. It centered on how Matthews responded to a severe injury during his first year in the program.
Despite being unable to play, his commitment off the ice left a permanent impression on his teammates.
Roslovic recalled that the team already knew how exceptional Matthews would become simply by observing his recovery ethics.
"Watching his work ethic and his drive when missing a whole season—it was impressive. It was admirable," Roslovic shared. "He wasn't even playing and we knew how good he was going to be just because of the way he handled himself in that situation. That was one big thing that always stuck with me."
The addition of Roslovic aligns with a clear organizational emphasis on bolstering lineup speed and flexibility. With experience at both center and wing throughout his career, Roslovic provides the coaching staff with multiple options for line configurations.
While positional assignments remain open-ended until training camp, Roslovic is focused on earning a permanent role within Toronto's highly explosive forward group. Having spent the past year playing alongside elite talents like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl in Edmonton, he draws direct parallels between the game's top players and Matthews.
"The story I mentioned about Auston, it's the drive and the dedication and the little things that I think make them special," Roslovic noted of playing with Edmonton’s elite talent.. "More than any skill that was given to them, it's all work ethic. It's all your ability to want to come in and win every day."
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