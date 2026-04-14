Joe Bowen Reacts To Tribute From Maple Leafs And Fans In Final Home Radio Broadcast Of Career

"Because one of the things that has been so revealing and so nice is people coming up to me at the grocery store that I've never met in my life, and just saying, 'You've been in the car with us. My son loved hockey because of listening to you.' And you run into the players, Steven Lorentz and Max Domi and John Tavares, who say, 'You know what, I loved the sport and listening to you, I knew that's where I wanted to go.'