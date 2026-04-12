Report: Maple Leafs Begin Head Of Hockey Ops Search With Goal Of Hiring One Person
Pelley said during his media availability on Mar. 31 that the Maple Leafs are looking to hire a head of hockey operations.
As the Toronto Maple Leafs prepare for what could potentially be a month-long search to find their next head of hockey operations, reports suggest fans should brace for possibly just one hire from MLSE.
According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman on Saturday Headlines, the Maple Leafs are going to have a bunch of interviews for the position next week, and it won't be a short process.
"The Maple Leafs are determined to talk to as many people as they can," Friedman said, "and get as many opinions as they can about what they should do."
Several names have already surfaced as potential candidates for the position, like Mike Gillis and Florida Panthers assistant general manager Sunny Mehta. Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reported this week that Toronto has been granted permission to speak with Mehta.
But as this search goes on, many wonder if Mehta's resume fits the bill to be the head of hockey operations for one of the NHL's most coveted franchises.
I only say that because, according to Friedman, the Maple Leafs are entering this search to hire one person to lead their hockey ops department.
"Now, it doesn't mean that they can't morph into more," Friedman continued, "but they are starting the search with the goal of one person."
Furthermore, Friedman believes Mehta won't be the only person from the Panthers' front office that the Maple Leafs will request to speak with.
"I also believe, we talked about one specific member of Florida's front office (Sunny Mehta). I don't think that's the only request that's going to be made of the Panthers. I think the Maple Leafs could ask for multiple permissions to talk to people with Florida."
In LeBrun's report, which said Toronto had been granted permission to speak with Mehta, he also wondered if the Maple Leafs would request to speak with another Panthers assistant GM, Brett Peterson.
After his playing career, Peterson was vice president of THE TEAM (formerly Wasserman Media Group) before joining the Panthers' front office in 2020. He had also been a certified NHL player agent with THE TEAM since 2009.
MLSE CEO Keith Pelley said the goal was to have someone hired for the position "in the middle of May, but the end of May, prior to the combine, would be good. But if not, very early June because you need to prep for the draft."