John Chayka Explains Why Maple Leafs Made An ‘Aggressive’, High-Stakes Bet To Lock Up Darren Raddysh For Eight Years

"I think there's different parts of a contract," Chayka reasoned. "You know, there's term, there's dollar, there's signing bonus, there's trade protection, and then there's, you know, other things around that. Like, to me, it's a holistic picture. And if you want to land the best free agent, you know, you have to have some level of flexibility on those toggles to land in a place where you feel comfortable on the combination of those things. So, yeah, you know, there's some level of trade protection if you're going to get a player of this caliber".