Maple Leafs Trade Away Joseph Woll, Simon Benoit To Flyers For Emil Andrae, Samuel Ersson And Third-Round Pick

The Toronto Maple Leafs have dealt Joseph Woll and Simon Benoit to the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for Emil Andrae, Samuel Ersson and a 2026 third-round pick.
The Toronto Maple Leafs have traded goaltender Joseph Woll and defenseman Simon Benoit to the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for goaltender Samuel Ersson, defeneman Emil Andrae and a third-round pick in the 2026 NHL draft.
Ersson, 26, comes to Toronto following his worst campaign of his four-year NHL career, posting a .870 save percentage and a 3.12 goals-against average across 33 appearances for the Flyers.
The Swedish netminder is an RFA this summer with arbitration rights. He's coming off a two-year deal that paid him $1.45 million per season.
Andrae is the key piece of this trade for the Maple Leafs. He is what Toronto needs after a disappointing year of missing the playoffs and poor performances in the Leafs' back end.
As a 24-year-old D-man, Andrae brings youth and speed to the Maple Leafs' sluggish, slow, old and heavy blueline. The departure of Benoit sacrifices some physicality, but it's replaced by Andrae's ability to advance the puck.
Andrae has just 104 games played across parts of three years in Philadelphia. He played 61 games and recorded two goals and 13 points last year, with a plus-15 rating and averaged 15:20 of ice time in the regular season.
He also made four appearances in the post-season for the Flyers, putting up one assist and an average ice time of just 11:05.
Andrae is an RFA with arbitration rights this summer. His last contract was his entry-level deal, costing $903,333 against the salary cap.
Woll has spent parts of the last five years with the Maple Leafs, featuring in a total of 117 regular-season appearances and averaging a .906 SP and a 2.94 GAA.
The 27-year-old goaltender is coming off a down year with the Leafs, registering a .899 SP and a 3.34 GAA. Those are his lowest numbers since he entered the NHL in 2021-22.
Though he has a history of injuries, he is a solid goaltender when healthy, and his previous campaigns is an example of that.
In 2024-25, he had a career year, posting .909 SP and a 2.73 GAA. It was the most action he's seen in one season, participating in 42 contests and starting in 41 of those. Therefore, despite a passing campaign that wasn't up to his standard, there is still a good goaltender there in Woll.
As for Benoit, he's been with the Maple Leafs for the last three campaigns, known for his physical edge on the back end.
He wasn't the greatest in terms of puck skills and advancing the puck forward, but in the role of a depth defenseman, Benoit got the job done.
The 27-year-old blueliner has played 352 NHL games, 215 of which were with Toronto. Last season, he recorded six assists, averaged 17:18 of ice time, and registered a minus-22 rating, the fifth lowest plus-minus on the team.
Benoit is entering the final year of his three-year deal, which sees him earn $1.35 million against the cap.
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