Kings Turn To Another Ex-Maple Leafs Assistant After Replacing Jim Hiller

In an intriguing twist, former Senators head coach D.J. Smith takes the reigns in Los Angeles to replace Jim Hiller, reuniting a coaching lineage that dates back to their shared tenure behind the Toronto Maple Leafs' bench.
The Los Angeles Kings made a coaching change on Sunday, dismissing former Toronto Maple Leafs assistant coach Jim Hiller as their bench boss.
Maple Leafs fans may remember Hiller from his four-year tenure in Toronto. Brought in as an assistant under former head coach Mike Babcock, Hiller ran the club’s power play from 2015 to 2019. During that time, he was crucial in developing some of Toronto’s young offensive stars, including Auston Matthews and William Nylander.
Los Angeles officially revealed the coaching change after the club defeated the Flames 2-0 on Saturday night. Prior to that victory, however, the Kings had slipped out of a playoff position after losing six of their previous seven games.
Through games played on February 28, 2026, the Kings hold a 24-21-14 record. They sit only three points out of the second wild-card spot and four points out of third place in a Pacific Division that has been perceived as underperforming this season. Many NHL coaches have found success in their second opportunities behind the bench, and that is exactly what the Kings will be banking on with Smith, whose history with the Blue and White goes back even further than his coaching days; he played a combined 11 games as a defenseman for the Maple Leafs across the 1996-97 and 1999-2000 seasons.