Kings Turn To Another Ex-Maple Leafs Assistant After Replacing Jim Hiller

Through games played on February 28, 2026, the Kings hold a 24-21-14 record. They sit only three points out of the second wild-card spot and four points out of third place in a Pacific Division that has been perceived as underperforming this season. Many NHL coaches have found success in their second opportunities behind the bench, and that is exactly what the Kings will be banking on with Smith, whose history with the Blue and White goes back even further than his coaching days; he played a combined 11 games as a defenseman for the Maple Leafs across the 1996-97 and 1999-2000 seasons.