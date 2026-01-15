Logo
London Knights Reveal Maple Leafs Forward Easton Cowan's Memorial Cup Championship Ring

Nick Barden
6h
Cowan won the Memorial Cup with the Knights in his final season with the club before turning pro.

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Easton Cowan will soon have his Memorial Cup ring.

The OHL's London Knights revealed the rings on Thursday morning, showcasing the one with Cowan's name on it. The 20-year-old was London's top player at the Memorial Cup in the spring, with three goals and four assists in five games.

Cowan was also the tournament's Most Valuable Player.

London was in the tournament in back-to-back years, and in that time, Cowan accumulated 15 points, which tied a franchise record, set by former Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner.

Whenever Cowan and his former teammates acquire their rings, they could be getting two of them for being Memorial Cup Champions.

One of the rings contains the Knights' logo surrounded by what appears to be diamonds, with the player's name etched on the side. The other ring will have the player's number on it — also appearing to be surrounded by diamonds — along with 'London Knights' engraved on each side.

Cowan spent parts of four seasons with the Knights, from 2022 to 2025. The Mount Brydges, Ontario-born forward scored 84 goals and 220 points in 175 games with the OHL club.

He sits atop London's history books when it comes to playoff points. In 60 postseason games, Cowan scored 32 goals and 64 assists for 96 points. Not to mention, the forward also went on a historic (unofficial) point streak of 65 games. The OHL deemed it unofficial because the streak spanned over two seasons.

Cowan, now in his first NHL season, is an integral part of the Maple Leafs. His strong hockey IQ and competitiveness have allowed him to remain with the NHL club this year.

Cowan scored the OT winner against the Flyers on Thursday night, marking the sixth win in their last eight games.
He has seven goals and seven assists through his first 35 games with Toronto.

Cowan, along with the Maple Leafs, is set to face Marner and the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night. It'll be the first time Cowan will play Marner, who was a role model for the young forward, in an NHL game.

