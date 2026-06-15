Maple Leafs 2026 NHL Draft Pick: The Case For Brek Liske

Before that, in 2023-24, he played for Northern Alberta Xtreme at the U-18 level in the CSSHL. He scored 11 goals and 32 points in 27 outings. Following that campaign, he joined the Silvertips, who drafted him 10th overall in the 2023 draft, and played six games split evenly between regular season and playoffs. He didn't score in that post-season, but put up a goal and an assist in his three appearances of the regular season.