'My Game Got More Professional': Maple Leafs Prospect Tinus Luc Koblar Speaks On NHL Future, Personal Development

Toronto Maple Leafs prospect, Tinus Luc Koblar, impressed the hockey world with his performance at the 2026 World Championship for Norway. In a recent interview, he shared his thoughts on his personal development, how that tournament went for him, and his NHL future.
It's been a great spring and summer for a handful of youngsters in the Toronto Maple Leafs organization. With the AHL's Toronto Marlies now in the Calder Cup final, plenty of players have stepped up.
However, one player who has really impressed following the NHL's regular season is Tinus Luc Koblar, whom the Maple Leafs selected 64th overall in the 2025 draft.
Koblar represented Norway at the 2026 World Championship, playing in a pivotal role in helping his country win a bronze medal, defeating Team Canada in that game for third place. It was also the first time Norway ever received a medal at that tournament.
In a recent interview with TSN's Mark Masters, Koblar spoke about his and his team's performance at the World Championship, as well as his development over the course of this past year.
At the worlds, Koblar scored six goals and nine points, leading Norway in points. Furthermore, he was tied for the seventh-most points and tied for third in goals in the entire competition.
"I just focused on the things I needed to do," Koblar told Masters. "I wanted to prove how good I am, and I wanted to show people that I am a good player. I wanted to just take my chance and prove myself to the world."
Even outside of the 2026 World Championship tournament, it was a big year for Koblar for his club, as he featured in his first professional season in the SHL with Leksand.
The 18-year-old was able to register eight goals and 14 points in his first season in Sweden's top league.
"I think I developed my game a lot… looking back to the start of the season," Koblar said. "I think my game also got a little bit more professional because of what I did in the SHL. You need to take responsibility of the puck and do everything a bit more faster.
"So I think I grew a lot through this season, and I think it also got positive on my mindset and how I look at myself and look at my future career," he added.
Koblar was asked about what sort of feedback he received from the Maple Leafs. He said the Leafs hadn't reached out to him directly, but his agent had connected with the organization, and they are pleased with how he performed at the tournament.
The young center also touched on what his focus will be this summer. He's preparing for another SHL season, but for 2026-27, he'll be playing for Rogle, which has been a runner-up in two of the last three SHL campaigns.
"I'll try to develop even more strength and get a little bit faster, so that's my main focus," Koblar said. He also added he'll be looking to improve his shot and other areas of his game.
He was finally asked about how far he thinks he is from making the NHL and being able to compete amongst the best of the best, after holding his own against many NHLers at the World Championship.
"I don't know," Koblar admitted. "Of course, the NHL is a big jump, and I know that it's a tough league to play in. Hopefully, I'll get there as soon as possible."
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