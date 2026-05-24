Maple Leafs 2026 NHL Draft Pick: The Case For Chase Reid

The Toronto Maple Leafs' first overall pick is between Gavin McKenna and Ivar Stenberg. However, other prospect analysts suggest that defenseman Chase Reid has a case to take over the No. 1 selection in the 2026 NHL draft.
It'd be foolish to pretend that the Toronto Maple Leafs would consider drafting anyone other than Gavin McKenna or Ivar Stenberg with the first overall pick in the upcoming 2026 NHL draft.
However, with all the prospect analysts across the hockey community, sometimes there are different conclusions and opinions.
That's the case with The Athletic's Corey Pronman, who ranked defenseman Chase Reid No. 1 in a prospects tier ranking.
It's an unpopular opinion, and Pronman admitted that himself. But that doesn't diminish Reid's potential to be a top defenseman in the NHL, and the Maple Leafs have needed a player like that for quite some time.
In fact, the last two defensemen that the Maple Leafs have selected in the top 10 of a draft were Morgan Rielly in 2012 and Luke Schenn in 2008.
Reid, a Chesterfield, Mich., native, has spent the past couple of seasons in the OHL with the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds. He had impressive campaigns in each of those seasons, posting at least 40 points.
This past year, Reid recorded 18 goals, finishing fifth in the OHL in that category among defensemen, and 48 points in 45 appearances for the Greyhounds. He led Sault Ste. Marie blueliners in scoring, and tied for the team lead in plus-minus with a plus-27 rating.
The right-handed defenseman helped push the Greyhounds to the second round of the OHL playoffs, putting up three goals and six points in 10 post-season contests.
They earned a 4-1 series win over the London Knights in the first round, but later fell to the eventual OHL champions, the Kitchener Rangers, in five games the following round.
Reid also made an appearance at the World Junior Championship for Team USA, scoring two goals and four points in five games.
Pronman compared Reid's style of play to Florida Panthers D-man Seth Jones and rated his hockey sense, compete, and shot as above average.
"Reid is a talented defenseman with a lot of offensive tools," Pronman wrote. "He has the speed, hands, vision and shot to generate chances and be a leading scorer for an NHL team.
"Reid isn't overly physical, but he works hard enough and makes plenty of stops due to his reach, feet and compete level even while playing an aggressive style of play offensively," Pronman wrote.
He also added that Reid is projected to be a major minute-muncher in the NHL and someone who can run a team's top power-play unit from the point.
Furthermore, the 6-foot-2 blueliner is ranked No. 2 for North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting. He's committed to Michigan State University, meaning he'll be playing in the NCAA next season.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.