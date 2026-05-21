Former Maple Leafs Defenseman Timothy Liljegren Proves You Can Still Get Paid On Potential And Circumstances
While underlying metrics suggest a player still searching for his NHL footing, a perfect storm of roster injuries and premium right-shot positioning has granted the former first-round pick another lucrative lease on life.
The business of the National Hockey League is often a cold calculation of hard data, but every so update to a roster reminds us that timing, position, and pedigree still hold immense value. Take Timothy Liljegren, for example. On Wednesday, the Washington Capitals signed the former Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman to a two-year contract extension worth $3.25 million on an average annual basis.
It represents a modest raise from the $3 million AAV he was earning on his previous deal, a contract that carries a fascinating history of its own. If you recall, that prior agreement came together in dramatic fashion, finalized just minutes before the deadline for teams to extend qualifying offers to restricted free agents. At the time, management in Toronto faced a polarizing crossroads: risk losing the former 2017 first-round pick to unrestricted free agency for nothing or qualify him and face a potentially inflated arbitration award.
The Leafs chose a third path, signing him to a short-term deal to preserve his asset value. Yet, the club’s patience evaporated quickly under a new coaching regime. Liljegren dressed for just a single game on that new contract before Toronto brass shipped him to the San Jose Sharks in exchange for veteran blueliner Matt Benning and draft capital.
During his stint with the Sharks, the right-handed defenseman posted six goals and 11 assists in 67 games. More alarmingly, he found himself consistently on the wrong side of 50 percent when it came to possession metrics. While scouts could initially excuse those numbers because of San Jose's overall struggles as a rebuilding roster, last season offered little progression. Liljegren's possession numbers dipped further, cratering to a meager 43 percent of the 5-on-5 shot share through 43 games.
Looking for a change of scenery, San Jose flipped him to the Capitals for a fourth-round pick. Initially, the trade was viewed as a minor depth acquisition meant to fill a void after Washington traded veteran John Carlson to the Anaheim Ducks. However, circumstances have once again broken heavily in Liljegren’s favor.
On April 11, Liljegren’s teammate and former Maple Leaf Rasmus Sandin, suffered a devastating torn ACL. With a grueling 6-to-9 month recovery timeline, Sandin is projected to be sidelined anywhere from mid-October to early January. Given that Sandin, despite being a natural left-shot, was eating up critical minutes on the right side of Washington’s defense, the Capitals suddenly found themselves desperate for an established right-handed body.
Consequently, Liljegren walks away with a tidy, secure extension despite appearing in just four games for the Capitals. Had Washington attempted to navigate the shark-infested waters of the open free-agent market, finding a comparable “buy-low” right-shot defenseman would have been virtually impossible. While a target like Darren Raddysh might have provided an intriguing alternative on paper, he is poised to command far more capital than Washington could ever realistically fit beneath the upper limit of the salary cap.
At 27 years old, the clock is ticking, but the runway is still there. Liljegren still possesses the draft pedigree, age profile, and coveted right-handed stick that general managers covet. But the grace period is officially over. A perfect storm of injuries and trades has handed the Swedish defenseman another lucrative opportunity; now, he must finally prove he can live up to a ceiling that has remained frustratingly out of reach.