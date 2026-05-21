Former Maple Leafs Defenseman Timothy Liljegren Proves You Can Still Get Paid On Potential And Circumstances

It represents a modest raise from the $3 million AAV he was earning on his previous deal, a contract that carries a fascinating history of its own. If you recall, that prior agreement came together in dramatic fashion, finalized just minutes before the deadline for teams to extend qualifying offers to restricted free agents. At the time, management in Toronto faced a polarizing crossroads: risk losing the former 2017 first-round pick to unrestricted free agency for nothing or qualify him and face a potentially inflated arbitration award.