Has Easton Cowan’s Previous Experience As A 4th Liner Set Him Up For Similar Role With The Maple Leafs?

Easton Cowan is doing everything he can to make the Toronto Maple Leafs out of training camp, and it’s showing.

On Saturday, whilst a group of players featuring Nick Robertson and Calle Jarnkrok were preparing for a pre-season game against the Montreal Canadiens, Cowan skated with the non-playing group alongside Steven Lorentz and Scott Laughton.

Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube likely wouldn’t admit it, but Cowan being with those two players — and not getting into Saturday’s game against the Canadiens — is a sign that he’s a step closer to making the team.

“It’s been going good, but obviously you can get better, so just looking to keep going and keep getting better each and every day, and becoming a better overall player,” Cowan said, describing his camp thus far.

“I really enjoyed playing with (Laughton and Lorentz). Obviously, two older guys, been around the game for a bit, so they’ve been helping me out a lot, and we all support each other really well.”

Cowan has been defensively responsible in every pre-season game thus far. A strong defensive game can, too, guide the forward to more opportunities in the offensive zone. All of that together has given Toronto an idea of what Cowan could bring during the regular season.

'I Haven't Had That Much Fun In A Long Time': James Reimer Reflects On First Maple Leafs Practice in 9 Years And When He May Play

James Reimer stepped onto the ice in a Toronto Maple Leafs jersey for the first time in over nine years on Saturday and the veteran NHL goaltender couldn't stop smiling from ear-to-ear.

With less than two weeks until the club’s season opener, Berube and Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving are going to need to decide at some point whether they’ll keep Cowan on the NHL roster or send him down to the AHL’s Toronto Marlies.

If they choose to keep him with the Maple Leafs, they’ll need to waive one of Robertson, Jarnkrok, or David Kampf to have Cowan on the 23-man roster. Ultimately, that won’t be discussed closer to opening night, however, it seems like the 19-year-old has impressed enough to be in that conversation.

“We got a lot of depth. We got a pretty good amount of NHL guys that have good experience in this league. We’re still looking at things and going over stuff,” Berube said on Saturday when asked how many spots there are available in Toronto’s lineup.

“I think Cowan’s come in and done a really good job of fighting for a spot, and so have our other guys. There’s nobody that we’re disappointed in. It’s just decisions that we’re going to have to make. What’s the best fit for our team, and what gives us the best opportunity to win games.”

Maple Leafs, Anthony Stolarz Remain Hopeful Extension Can Be Completed Before Start Of Season

Anthony Stolarz remains optimistic that a deal between him and the Toronto Maple Leafs will be completed soon.

Those words alone from Berube make it sound like it’s Cowan’s job to lose. But is there anything the young forward needs to do to impress the coaching staff even more?

“I think he’s just got to stick with what is working, but also, we all know the type of player he can be, that we’ve seen in junior hockey. And it’s different in the NHL. He’s got to make sure he stays with it,” Berube said.

“You don’t want him to get too comfortable and try things out that will hurt him more than help him. Does that make sense? Just stay consistent with what you’re doing. You’re doing a good job there. And I get it, he’s used to scoring and making plays and getting points. That doesn’t always happen right away (in the NHL). It takes time for that to happen, and I’m not too worried about that. I’m more focused on the type of game he’s playing. And he’s doing a good job for us right now.”

Why Craig Berube Can't Yet Answer Whether Easton Cowan Will Make The Maple Leafs Out Of Camp

Easton Cowan is going to play for the Toronto Maple Leafs at some point this year. It’s just a matter of when.

If there’s anything Cowan has going for him, it’s how much he understands his role at the moment. When the forward joined the OHL’s London Knights in 2022, he began in the bottom six. But over time, Cowan worked his way into the top half of the lineup.

You can’t always begin your tenure on a new team playing alongside their top performers. Each player has to earn the trust of their coach and play well before moving up in the lineup.

“I started in the bottom six in London, too, and ended up working my way into the top six. So it’s something you can do here as well,” Cowan said on Saturday.

“Start in the bottom six, then you can always work your way up, so I think whether I’m in the bottom six or top six, I can bring something to the table, whether that’s finishing checks, power play, penalty kill, I feel like I’m a good overall player and can play anywhere in the lineup.”

And thus far, that mentality has worked for Cowan.

“He’s mentioned that to me that that’s how he got into the league, by playing a certain way and a certain style,” Berube said. “I’ve asked him to do that here, and so far, he’s done that for me.”

Latest stories:

'I Haven't Had That Much Fun In A Long Time': James Reimer Reflects On First Maple Leafs Practice in 9 Years And When He May Play

Maple Leafs, Anthony Stolarz Remain Hopeful Extension Can Be Completed Before Start Of Season

Maple Leafs Training Camp Notebook: Marshall Rifai Shut Down With Wrist Surgery, Max Domi Remains On First Line