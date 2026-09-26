Maple Leafs Ditch Muskoka for Arizona Bonding Trip At Auston Matthews’ Home as Kirill Marchenko Trade Rumours Swirl

That is the line that traveled. Friedman listed Montreal, the Islanders, Winnipeg, Boston, which he said made an offer and potentially Vegas and Seattle as other clubs circling. He also said Columbus does not appear interested in a futures-heavy return. Marchenko, 26, is a 6-foot-3 winger who has scored at least 21 goals in four straight seasons, put up 27 and 67 points last year, and carries a $3.85 million cap hit in the final year of his deal before restricted free agency. The fit question in Toronto is not whether the skill would play. It is what it would cost in players and what the next contract would look like on a roster already pressed against the cap after a summer of additions.