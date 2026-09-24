Why John Chayka And The Maple Leafs Traded Muskoka For An Arizona Bonding Trip

"That's above my pay grade," he said. "I think it's got a great fan base, really passionate people, love hockey. Obviously, we've got to figure out an arena situation, and that's always been the biggest challenge there. So, again, that's something we tried to solve for a long period of time. Didn't get solved, but things evolved and changed, and certainly with that market you'd expect it could have success. But it's always about putting the right people at the right facilities at the right time together, and that's just tough to do."