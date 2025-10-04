Maple Leafs' Final Pre-Season Lineup Revealed Ahead Of Game Vs. Red Wings

The Toronto Maple Leafs have one more pre-season game to go.

After the team skated on Saturday morning at Ford Performance Centre, the playing group headed to Detroit, Michigan, to take on the Red Wings. It's the final pre-season tune-up for both teams, after Detroit defeated Toronto 3-1 on Thursday night inside Scotiabank Arena.

Easton Cowan, Nick Robertson, and Calle Jarnkrok will get one final game audition ahead of the Maple Leafs' home opener next week against the Montreal Canadiens. According to TSN's Mark Masters, this is how Toronto's lineup will shape up against Detroit on Saturday:

Besides Cowan, Robertson, and Jarnkrok, Michael Pezzetta is the only other forward still at Maple Leafs camp who's playing against the Red Wings. He appears to be on the fourth line with Cedric Pare and Travis Boyd, two players already with the Toronto Marlies.

Luke Haymes and Jacob Quillan get another NHL pre-season game before beginning their season in the AHL. Those two players will likely battle it out to be one of the next center call-ups if the Maple Leafs deal with more injuries down the middle. Haymes lines up with Robertson and Jarnkrok, while Quillan plays between Vinni Lettieri and Cowan.

Simon Benoit will line up alongside Dakota Mermis on Toronto's top defense pair. Benoit made his pre-season debut on Thursday against the Red Wings and played 16:23 alongside Oliver Ekman-Larsson.

Henry Thrun and Philippe Myers, who make up the second pairing (plus Mermis), are the three depth defenders still with the Maple Leafs in training camp. Cade Webber and Matt Benning will be Toronto's third defense pairing against Detroit.

Dennis Hildeby gets the start against Detroit. Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube confirmed it on Friday during a one-on-one interview with TSN's Darren Dreger. James Reimer, who signed a PTO earlier in camp after Joseph Woll took a personal leave from the team, will back up Hildeby.

The goaltenders will split the game, Berube told reporters ahead of Saturday's game.

Where to watch

For those in Canada, you'll be able to find the game on TSN4.

