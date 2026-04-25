Maple Leafs Have Decision To Make In Goal After Rochester Forces Deciding Game 3 Against Marlies
The Amerks scored four unanswered goals on Friday at home to force a Game 3 against the Marlies in Toronto on Sunday.
The Toronto Marlies were feeling good after a Game 1 win over the Rochester Americans, but after a 4-0 loss to the Amerks in Game 2 on Friday, they have a decision to make.
Artur Akhtyamov stopped all 16 shots in the opening game of their first-round series, registering his first postseason shutout in his AHL playoff debut. That meant an easy decision for Marlies head coach John Gruden to roll with him two nights later in Rochester.
It wasn't the easiest game for Akhtyamov, who allowed three goals on 23 shots. He let two goals get by him in the opening frame, with the first coming on the power play. The second came off a shot from Rochester's Carson Meyer, who beat Akhtyamov clean over the shoulder.
The Amerks' third goal was a point shot which was deflected in front by a Marlies defenseman (either William Villeneuve or Dakota Mermis). Rochester added an empty-netter late in the game as the Marlies pushed for a goal.
With both teams splitting the first two games, it sets up a do-or-die Game 3 in Toronto at Coca-Cola Coliseum on Sunday at 4:00 p.m. ET.
Who starts in goal for Toronto?
Ahead of the series, Gruden was very adamant that the Marlies had two strong goaltenders in Akhtyamov and Dennis Hildeby. He joked before Game 1 that he'd need to flip a coin to decide who Toronto would start against Rochester.
"We are very fortunate to have two outstanding goaltenders," Gruden said on Tuesday. "We're more concerned as a staff to make sure that we're playing the right way in front of whoever is in net. And if it's (Hildeby) or (Akhtyamov), we're confident either way."
The reason they went with Akhtyamov in Game 1 was a two-parter: he had one of the only Marlies shutouts this season, which, funny enough, came against the Amerks, and his side-to-side speed matches Rochester's style of play.
However, now, because of the loss, do the Marlies go to Hildeby for Game 3?
Entering the series, Hildeby's .913 save percentage in three games against the Amerks was stronger than Akhtyamov's .908 save percentage in the same number of games. Hildeby also has five games of experience in the Calder Cup playoffs, now three more games than Akhtyamov.
The 24-year-old is also fresh, not having played a game in 10 days. His last appearance was with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Apr. 15 against the Ottawa Senators, and he stopped 35 of 37 shots against in a 3-1 loss.
Hildeby's preparation stood out to Gruden, who saw another season of growth with the goaltender. But does that alone get him the start for Toronto in what's a win-or-go-home game on Sunday?
I don't think so.
The decision will likely come after long deliberation amongst the Marlies' coaching staff.
"They both compete extremely hard," Gruden added. "They're both prepared. They both come to work. There's a lot to be excited about with both of them. So, again, we can't go wrong either way...
"We're not worried about whoever's in net. We're quite confident that the players are going to play hard for them."