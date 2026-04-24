Report: Maple Leafs Down To Two Primary Names in Head Of Hockey Operations Search
As the Maple Leafs enter a critical period of "due diligence" on polar-opposite finalists Scott White and John Chayka, a potential mystery role for franchise icon Mats Sundin looms over the search for a new head of hockey operations.
Could the Toronto Maple Leafs be closer to naming a new head of hockey operations? According to Sportsnet’s Elllotte Friedman it appears as though the search is centered around two primary names: Scott White of the Dallas Stars and John Chayka.
According to Friedman in the latest edition of the '32 Thoughts' podcasrt , Ryan Martin, currently an Assistant General Manager with the New York Rangers, was also part of the final group invited for interviews with the Maple Leafs this week. However, despite what were described as "great interviews" that impressed the search committee, Martin was informed shortly thereafter that he would not be advancing to the final stage.
That leaves White and Chayka as the "last men standing," and it’s hard to imagine two candidates who represent more divergent paths for a franchise.
Scott White: The veteran presence. Currently the Assistant GM in Dallas and GM of the AHL’s Texas Stars, White represents a traditional, hockey-first background with deep roots in scouting and player development.
John Chayka: The analytical disruptor. The former Coyotes GM is synonymous with the "new school" of hockey management, prioritizing data-driven decision-making and non-traditional team building.
Friedman noted that the organization currently seems to be leaning toward Chayka, though he cautioned that the process is far from over.
"They are very different candidates... almost polar opposites," Friedman said. "I don't know if you could find two more different people if you tried".
The "Slight Pause" for Due Diligence
While there was an expectation that a winner might emerge by mid-week, that hasn't materialized. The original plan reportedly involved a final "stage three" on Wednesday: an audience with Rogers Communications Chairman Edward Rogers. Landing that meeting is essentially the final hurdle before a contract is offered.
However, Friedman reports that none of the candidates advanced to that meeting this week. Instead, the Maple Leafs have entered what could be described as a "slight pause".
The team is currently digging deeper into the backgrounds of both White and Chayka, asking themselves if there is anything they’ve missed or any stone left unturned. The goal is to ensure that whichever direction they choose—the traditionalist or the analyst—they are fully aware of the potential risks and rewards.
Spezza and Armstrong
Interestingly, two names that have long hovered over the Toronto rumor mill seem to be out of the running, for very different reasons.
Many fans and observers have wondered why Jason Spezza hasn't been a more prominent fixture in this search. According to Friedman, it isn't for a lack of interest from NHL clubs. Several teams have reportedly reached out to the former Leafs forward to gauge his interest in management roles, but Spezza has politely declined, indicating that he feels he still has more to learn before taking on a GM-level responsibility.
As for St. Louis Blues GM Doug Armstrong, while his "fearless" personality would seemingly be a fit for the Toronto market, Friedman noted that he doesn’t believe the Leafs had even asked to speak to him.
How Mats Sundin and Auston Matthews Factor Into This
Beyond the name on the door of the GM office, two other figures are casting a long shadow over this process: Mats Sundin and Auston Matthews.
There is growing speculation that Sundin could return to the fold in a significant capacity. While some have downplayed it as a ceremonial or minor advisory role, Friedman expressed a "hunch" that the organization might be underselling the actual scope of what Sundin will do. Whether it’s a formal front-office title or a high-level mentorship role, the Leafs appear keen on bringing their former captain back into the inner circle.
Then there is the matter of the current face of the franchise, Auston Matthews. Friedman reports that Matthews’ future is a constant theme in the interview process. Candidates are reportedly being grilled on how they would handle the superstar's next contract negotiation and the direction of the team should Matthews decide to move on.
The Mike Gillis Rumors
Finally, Friedman took time to throw cold water on the rumors surrounding Mike Gillis. Despite speculation that Gillis had already been hired or had met with the team five or more times, Friedman clarified that the contact has been far more limited, likely just one dinner and one Zoom call months ago. While Gillis may have had momentum at one point, his candidacy appears to have cooled significantly as the team focuses on White and Chayka.
What's Next?
The title the Maple Leafs are using for this position is "Head of Hockey Operations," a role that implies total oversight of the department. While the team could technically hire two people to share the load, the current trajectory points toward a single hire.
Don't expect an announcement this weekend. With the "due diligence" phase in full swing, the Maple Leafs are taking their time to ensure they don't just find a manager, but the right philosophy to lead them forward.