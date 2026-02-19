Maple Leafs’ Max Domi Reminisces On Team Canada Days As Country Moves On In 2026 Olympics

As media filtered into the Toronto Maple Leafs' dressing room after practice on Wednesday afternoon, almost every player was in their stall, their eyes glued to the screen playing the men's quarterfinal between Canada and Czechia.
"I’d say it’s one of the pinnacles of hockey, right?" Max Domi told The Hockey News.
Despite not playing for Canada since the 2016 World Championships, the 30-year-old has had his fair share of hockey moments with his home country.
It began with Canada at the 2015 World Junior Championships. Domi tallied five goals and 10 points, including two goals against the United States on New Year's Eve and another big goal in the final against Russia, helping Canada secure gold.
A year later, after his first NHL season with the Arizona Coyotes, Domi represented Canada at the Worlds. He registered one goal against Sweden in the quarterfinals before Canada went on to win gold, defeating Finland 2-0 in the final.
Both of those Canadian teams were decorated with incredible talent.
Connor McDavid was on both squads. He combined for 20 points in 17 games, both in the 2015 World Juniors and 2016 World Championships. McDavid is now leading Canada's quest for Olympic gold.
"I've played against him since he was 15 years old," Domi said, turning his head back to watch the game.
"Won two gold medals with him, and he's a big part of both of those, so I'm really grateful to be able to play with him on those two levels. But he's a great kid, a great guy, humble.
"And he's just always been so much better than everyone else, at every level."
If it's not McDavid you think of when talking about Team Canada, it's most definitely Sidney Crosby. He suffered an injury against Czechia on Wednesday, but every Canadian is hoping he can return for the semifinals against Finland on Friday.
That includes Domi, who, growing up, idolized Crosby along with Patrick Kane.
"I trained with Sid a little bit when I was younger and got to know him a little bit. He's always been great," Domi said. "I know guys that play with him in Pittsburgh, say he's one of the greatest teammates they’ve ever had.
"And obviously, one of the greatest players of all time, so it's a good combo."
A few stalls down from Domi is John Tavares. He, too, has a cabinet full of trophies and medals from his Canadian playing days. The 35-year-old didn't make Canada's Olympic squad despite going to the orientation camp in the summer.
Tavares and Crosby play a similar game; both are incredibly strong on the puck and have elite intelligence. The two players are also on the tail ends of their careers, but still playing at a high level with their respective teams.
"I think with Sid, he's still got all the tools, but his brain is the number one thing," said Domi. "And, I mean, John, he's always been one of the best goal scorers in the world. So when he gets down in the O zone, and he's between the hash, there’s not many guys better than him."
Even with not making Canada's Olympic team, Tavares was glued to the TV just as much as every other player in the Maple Leafs' room.
"It's great. Guys hang around and have some lunch or whatever. We're all kind of glued into the game," Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube said. "The Olympics are a big deal, and we all know what it means to Canada."
When it's not hockey at the Olympics, Domi will catch skiing, snowboarding, and figure skating. But he says he enjoys watching the Summer Games even more.
"All the track stuff," he smiled.
"I mean, you name it, all the summer events, because I like to do a lot of running for my off-season training. So, yeah, it's cool."
After a win against Czechia, Canada's men's team has two more games left at the Olympics in Milan, Italy: the semifinals against Finland, as well as a medal game.
The Maple Leafs will be off when Canada takes on the Finns on Friday, but no doubt Domi and the rest of the country will be glued to the TV. The medal round will be played on Sunday, a practice day for Toronto, meaning the entire team will be inside Ford Performance Centre watching along with the rest of Canada.