Logo
Toronto Maple Leafs
Powered by Roundtable
Could Chris Tanev Return To The Maple Leafs' Lineup After The Olympic Break? cover image

Could Chris Tanev Return To The Maple Leafs' Lineup After The Olympic Break?

Nick Barden
4h
Partner
567Members·4,683Posts
nickbarden@THNews profile imagefeatured creator badge

Tanev hasn't played in a game with Toronto since Dec. 28 against the Red Wings.

Chris Tanev is going to attempt to push through it.

The 36-year-old was on the ice on his own on Tuesday afternoon, right before the rest of the Toronto Maple Leafs returned to practice for the first time since the Olympic break.

Tanev has been out since Toronto's Dec. 28 game against the Detroit Red Wings with a groin injury. 

Initially, there were questions about whether the veteran defenseman would get surgery, which would ultimately end his season. After getting on the ice on Tuesday, though, it's clear he's electing to see if rest and recovery heal the injury enough to get back into game action.

"Yeah, so he's going to skate here for the next few days on his own and see where he's at," said Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube after Tuesday's practice.

Tanev has dealt with numerous injuries this season, including a concussion, which he suffered in a game on Oct. 21 against the New Jersey Devils. The defenseman missed four games before returning on Nov. 1 against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Tanev played just 14:50 in that game before taking an awkward hit from Flyers forward Matvei Michkov, which forced the Maple Leafs defender to leave the game on a stretcher.

That injury — which was listed as upper-body — forced Tanev to miss the next month and a half.

The Toronto, Ontario, native worked his way back from the ailment and was part of the Maple Leafs' lineup on Dec. 23 against the Pittsburgh Penguins. He played 17:23 in what was a 6-3 win for Toronto.

Tanev appeared in two more games, with the second being the day on which he picked up the groin injury. He appeared to injure himself while attempting to get in the way of an Alex DeBrincat shot.

Regardless of whatever's next for Tanev, it's a good sign that he's getting on the ice to skate. The Maple Leafs are in a tight playoff race, only six points back of the Boston Bruins for the final wild-card spot.

No doubt he'll be a factor in their playoff hopes should he return to the lineup. But we'll have to see what the next week of practice brings first, and if he'll eventually join the Maple Leafs for a full skate.

Chris TanevToronto Maple Leafs
Latest News