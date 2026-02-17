Could Chris Tanev Return To The Maple Leafs' Lineup After The Olympic Break?

Initially, there were questions about whether the veteran defenseman would get surgery, which would ultimately end his season. After getting on the ice on Tuesday, though, it's clear he's electing to see if rest and recovery heal the injury enough to get back into game action.
"Yeah, so he's going to skate here for the next few days on his own and see where he's at," said Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube after Tuesday's practice.
Tanev has dealt with numerous injuries this season, including a concussion, which he suffered in a game on Oct. 21 against the New Jersey Devils. The defenseman missed four games before returning on Nov. 1 against the Philadelphia Flyers.
Regardless of whatever's next for Tanev, it's a good sign that he's getting on the ice to skate. The Maple Leafs are in a tight playoff race, only six points back of the Boston Bruins for the final wild-card spot.
No doubt he'll be a factor in their playoff hopes should he return to the lineup. But we'll have to see what the next week of practice brings first, and if he'll eventually join the Maple Leafs for a full skate.