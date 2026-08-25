Maple Leafs NHL Prospect Ranking: No. 4, Miroslav Holinka

Set to join the Toronto Marlies for his first professional season in North America, Miroslav Holinka comes in at No. 4 in this Toronto Maple Leafs prospect ranking.
The players in this ranking do not have extensive NHL experience and are all under 23. Therefore, players such as William Villeneuve, Artur Akhtyamov and Easton Cowan, among others, won't feature in this ranking for either or both of those particular reasons.
In terms of where these players fall in the rankings, it is a mix of their ceiling and potential, as well as how they've performed in the past year with their respective clubs.
The Maple Leafs drafted Holinka in the fifth round of the 2024 NHL draft with the 151st overall pick. Ever since Toronto made that pick, the 6-foot-2 center has turned into a star at the Jr. level.
He made his first appearance in the WHL for the Edmonton Oil Kings in 2024-25 and had a solid rookie campaign. Holinka posted 19 goals and 26 assists for 45 points in 47 games. He finished sixth in team scoring and announced himself as a top prospect within the Maple Leafs' organization.
His following WHL campaign was even more impressive as he nearly doubled his scoring totals for the Oil Kings. Holinka notched 37 goals and 43 assists for 80 points in the regular season. He led Edmonton in goals and was second in scoring.
With that regular-season performance, he was named to the WHL's Eastern Conference second all-star team.
His impressive scoring rate carried through to the post-season when he recorded seven goals and 11 points in seven contests, leading the team in both categories. Holinka's ability to score goals seriously heightened in 2025-26.
Going back to 2024-25, he represented Czechia at the World Junior Championship. In seven appearances for the national team in this competition, Holinka registered a goal and four points. He and the team went on to win the bronze medal.
In a professional hockey sense, Holinka featured for the AHL's Toronto Marlies for one outing this past year. He was in the lineup on April 12 to take on the Syracuse Crunch and posted a secondary assist in that game.
He'll have a spot on the Marlies' roster this coming season and will take his first step to play a full year at the professional level in North America. Without a doubt, he's one of the best young prospects in the Maple Leafs' system, and next season will be a big measuring year for the 20-year-old.
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