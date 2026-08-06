NHL Prospect Pool Overview '26-27: Toronto Maple Leafs First-Overall Pick Gavin McKenna Key To Present and Future

The Toronto Maple Leafs took major strides to improve its pipeline of prospects this summer. Beyond Gavin McKenna, which players are close to making the jump to the NHL? Tony Ferrari takes a deep dive.
Despite missing the playoffs for the first time in a decade, it was a pretty positive summer for the Toronto Maple Leafs.
They were fortunate to win the draft lottery and select Gavin McKenna with the first-overall pick, reviving a talented core that underwhelmed last year due to injuries and inconsistency.
The Maple Leafs are poised to make the jump back into the playoffs and McKenna will be right in the middle of it.
With the NHL offseason is in full swing, we have the perfect opportunity to look at each team’s prospect pool, going in alphabetical order, which means it’s Toronto’s turn.
In our annual Prospect Pool Deep Dive series, Tony Ferrari will dig into each team’s top prospects, the strengths and weaknesses of the pipeline, a quick overview of their latest draft class, where each team's positional depth chart stands, and who could be next in line for an NHL chance.
Initial Overview of Top Prospects
The Maple Leafs are kicking off a new era as they build around some of the key pieces from their previous core.
Auston Matthews and William Nylander remain the centerpieces, but John Tavares is relegated to a secondary role. Matthew Knies has become a prominent piece, and Morgan Rielly, the longest tenured Leaf, looks to be on his way out. Darren Raddysh was also brought in on the backend.
While all of that is important, the most integral part of the new era is the fact that Gavin McKenna is a Toronto Maple Leaf.
The first-overall pick should inject some youthful energy, elite skill, and creativity that the team greatly needs. His playmaking vision and passing are truly special and he could be a player that puts up massive point totals at the NHL level.
His defensive game is a work in progress, but he should be able to improve that over time. McKenna is a gamer who is going to make everyone around him better offensively.
One of the most underrated parts of McKenna’s game is his willingness to fight back. He’s not a physical presence by any means, but he's also not afraid to mix it up between the whistles.
McKenna had three game misconducts (one for Canada at the World Junior Championship, and two for Penn State) because things got out of hand, but the Leafs need someone who doesn’t need to be dragged into the fight.
Outside of McKenna, the Leafs have a number of interesting prospects.
Tinus Luc Koblar leads that list upfront as one of the fastest rising prospects since he was drafted last year. The 6-foot-3 forward is a mobile player who has shown off his excellent shot and distribution ability.
Koblar was a catalyst for the Norwegians at the World Championship, against NHLers and pros from all over the world. He’s spending another year in the SHL before likely heading to the AHL at the end of the season.
Exploding offensively in the WHL last year, Miroslav Holinka is a guy who was all over highlight reels last year. He isn't dangling players or making mind-bending plays, but he was always involved in making good things happen.
With a solid two-way game, nifty mitts, and a dual-threat offensive mind, Holinka is jumping to the AHL and he should make an impact quickly.
Harry Nansi is a hard worker who is always doing the right things, making high-end passes offensively and looking to create. Playing on an Owen Sound squad that wasn’t great last year, Nansi was always doing something to make a positive impact.
Nansi plays with pace, energy and he gets involved all over. Nansi plays with an intensity that his teammates rarely match. He could pop off if he gets a bit more help this year.
The Leafs always seem to be in pursuit of shutdown defenders and Ben Danford is a someone who could fit that role as soon as some point this season. He jumped into the AHL after his OHL career finished up last season, helping the Toronto Marlies win the Calder Cup, playing in 16 playoff games.
Danford is a good skater who plays a smart defensive game and doesn’t try to be something he’s not. He has all of the tools to be a quietly solid defensive stopper at the NHL level.
Noah Chadwick has been an interesting defenseman in the Leafs system, bringing solid two-way play, excellent passing decisions, and the ability to read play at both ends of the ice. His skating is a hurdle that he will have to get over but he has improved. He’s a transitional puck mover who is a capable but not dynamic offensive player.
Arguably the Marlies' best defenseman as the season wore on last year, William Villenueve was a key piece in winning a league title at the AHL level.
He had good production in the regular season but he exploded for over a point-per-game in the Calder Cup playoffs, finishing second in the AHL in playoff scoring behind teammate Vinni Lettieri. Villenueve should get a shout in the NHL at some point this year, even as just an injury fill-in.
Everyone expects Artur Akhtyamov to get at least a handful of games in net for the NHL club this year, building on his relationship with the newly acquired Sergei Bobrovsky who can mentor the young Russian netminder.
Akhtyamov is an undersized goalie but he has always found ways to be impactful. His performance in the AHL playoffs was legendary, willing the Marlies to wins when he was the only reason they deserved it at times.
Turning 25 early in the season, we should see Akhtyamov start to push for a full-time gig in the NHL, which could make for a crowded goalie room.
U23 Players Likely To Play In The NHL This Season
Gavin McKenna (LW), Easton Cowan (LW/RW)
2026 NHL Draft Class
Round 1, 1st overall - Gavin McKenna, LW, Penn State (NCAA)
Round 2, 60th overall - Alexander Bilecki, D, Kitchener Rangers (OHL)
Round 3, 69th overall - Ethan MacKenzie, D, Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)
Round 3, 73rd overall - Zac Olsen, RW, Saskatoon Blades (WHL)
Round 3, 76th overall - Mans Gudmundsson, D, Farjestads Jr. (Swe-Jr)
Round 3, 85th overall - Juuso Ainasto, G, Jokerit (Finland Jr.)
Round 4, 114th overall - Patriks Plumins, G, Zemgale (Latvia)
Round 5, 158th overall - Cooper Williams, C, Saskatoon Blades (WHL)
Round 6, 161st overall - Yaroslav Fedoseyev, D, Chelyabinsk Belye Medvedi (Rus-Jr)
Round 6, 169th overall - Brody Pepoy, RW, Saginaw Spirit (OHL)
The Toronto Maple Leafs had one of their most robust draft classes in years, adding 10 new prospects to their system, including six in the top 85.
The new front office led by John Chayka seemed to be focused on finding ways to add a diverse set of talents, drafting players with a variety of play styles. They kicked things off with high end skill and then made interesting bets as the draft went on.
McKenna wasn’t the unanimous number one prospect all year but by the time the season ended, his standing as the top player was fairly cemented. Ultimately, the best parts of his game are truly special. The upside was just too good to pass up and the potential to pair him with one of the best goal-scorers of this generation in Auston Matthews is tantalizing.
In the second round, Toronto picked defender Alexander Bilecki. The high-octane defender played on the Memorial Cup-winning Kitchener Rangers who were loaded up and down the lineup. That left the 17-year-old to play a more limited role where he didn’t get as much playing time to showcase his game.
With that said, Bilecki was able to push the envelope and create up ice every chance that he did get. His skating is impressive, with four-way mobility and quick acceleration. His passing is also a major strength, showing potential as a possible power-play threat.
Bilecki needs to work on his defensive game a bit but he shows flashes of good physical play and defensive acumen. There is a lot to like about the late second round swing on Bilecki who could be one of the most underrated defenseman in the class.
The Maple Leafs' first of four third-round picks was overager Ethan MacKenzie, who burst onto the scene when he was a surprise addition to the Canadian World Junior Championship roster. He is a two-way defender and a very solid transitional blueliner with a physical edge in his own end.
MacKenzie is a very hard worker who is always willing to get into the battle. He showed so much more offensive punch this year, which bodes well for the 19-year-old defenseman. He likely isn’t a big offensive threat at the next level but he’s shown the requisite skill level to play a role in the pro game.
The bet on Zac Olsen is a bet on speed and effort. He’s a hard-working forward who buzzes around the ice, getting in on the forecheck and being a nuisance for opposing players.
He lacks the vision or creativity to impact the game offensively in a consistent way, playing a chip-and-chase style game that can be eliminated by highly mobile defenders. He projects as a bottom-six forward.
Mans Gudmundsson was a player that scouts and analysts either really liked or really didn’t have time for. He’s big, mobile, and shows flashes of puck moving and physicality. He's a player that has solid tools across the board but doesn’t know or hasn’t decided how to use them quite yet.
He could be a really solid bottom-pair guy who can throw his weight around and make good breakout passes, driving positive results in a somewhat sheltered role one day.
The Maple Leafs added to their goalie pipeline with their next two picks. First up was Jusso Ainasto, a goalie who rose up rankings all year because of his size, athleticism and mobility in net.
He’s a bit raw, but he showed so much improvement throughout this season. Ainasto has the frame and tools to be an NHL netminder but he needs to refine things and tighten up.
On the flip side, Patriks Plumins is a very technically sound goalie. He had a very strong season at the Latvian pro level and posted a .947 for Latvia at the U18s. Plumins is a project because he needs to push himself to play against stronger competition, even if he was impressive against a lower-level men's league at 18.
The Maple Leafs then drafted Cooper Williams in the fifth round, banking on his two-way game and underdeveloped stature. The 6-foot-1 forward is just 165 pounds and already plays a highly intelligent defensive game with some nice flashes of playmaking ability.
He’s a long-term development play, but he’s heading to the University of North Dakota after next season where he can focus on adding some bulk to his frame which will help him be more effective in all three zones.
Yaroslav Fedoseyev played across the three levels of Russian hockey, from MHL (junior) to KHL, building on his physical defensive game as the year went on.
The 6-foot-1, right shot defenseman has always had an edge to his game and as he’s developed more physically, he has become even more effective. His skating is good but not great but if he can add a bit more fluidity, he could become a shutdown depth defender one day.
Toronto’s bet on Brody Pepoy came from their interest in his relentless motor and consistent effort defensively. Pepoy isn’t the most skilled player but he has a creative touch to his game that he’s just not capable of executing quite yet.
He plays the game at 100 miles an hour and doesn’t hit the brakes. Pepoy is a bottom-six projection if he makes it to the NHL but he could be the kind of player that fans love for his honest game.
Strengths
The Maple Leafs have an underrated prospect pool but calling it truly strong in any specific area is a bit of a stretch.
The strength of their pipeline is that they have McKenna. The 18-year-old is a prospect well worth being first overall.
They have some really interesting players like Hopkins, Holinka, Koblar, and Bilecki, but none of their prospects even come close to the potential superstar that McKenna is projected to be.
Weaknesses
The Maple Leafs lack depth all over the prospect pool but particularly at forward.
Outside of McKenna and maybe Koblar, the rest of their forward group is a collection of interesting development projects or low-upside role players. Players like Nansi, Holinka and Belle could find spots in the middle six one day, while Luke Haymes and Sam McCue are potential bottom-six role players.
The Leafs are going to rely on their development staff to ensure that they find a few NHLers in their pipeline.
Hidden Gem: Tyler Hopkins, C/W
Speed and intensity are the hallmarks of Tyler Hopkins' game. He’s a player that will be in contention for the Canadian World Junior squad having put together a good showing at the summer showcase.
Hopkins brought a fierce attitude to every shift, winning races to pucks, digging the puck out of the corner, and creating problems for defenders on the forecheck. His speed is a very big asset in his toolbox, pressuring the puck all over the ice.
Hopkins could be a really valuable bottom-six forward who can chip in offensively and pin pucks in the offensive zone.
Next Man Up: Gavin McKenna, LW
It’s hard not to talk about the first-overall pick for Toronto.
McKenna is going to step into the lineup and he should be an instant impact player. He is likely to get the opportunity to play alongside franchise cornerstone Auston Matthews. On paper, the duo should form a dynamic tandem that will make life difficult for everyone they play.
Playing alongside Matthews, one of the game's most impactful defensive centers when he’s at his best, will also help mitigate McKenna’s weaknesses. Learning from Matthews in that regard could help McKenna reach his ceiling even faster as well.
Prospect Depth Chart Notables
LW: Gavin McKenna, Luke Haymes, Sam McCue, Alexander Plesovskikh, Landon Sim, Jacob Quillan
C: Tinus Luc Koblar, Miroslav Holinka, Tyler Hopkins, Cooper Williams, Ryan Tverberg, Hudson Malinoski
RW: Harry Nansi, William Belle, Nicholas Moldenhauer, Borya Valis, Zac Olsen, Brody Pepoy
LD: Alexander Bilecki, Noah Chadwick, Ethan MacKenzie, Victor Johansson
RD: Ben Danford, William Villeneuve, Mans Gudmundsson, Yaroslav Fedoseyev, Ryan Fellinger
G: Arturs Akhtyamov, Juuso Ainasto, Patriks Plumins, Tomofei Obvintsev
For a deeper dive into the prospect pool with player rankings, check out the Yearbook and Future Watch editions of the Hockey News print edition.
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