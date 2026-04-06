Maple Leafs Prospect Leading WHL Playoffs In Goals As Miroslav Holinka Turns Heads
Miroslav Holinka is transforming from a 2024 fifth-round gamble into a potential diamond of the Maple Leafs' future.
When the Toronto Maple Leafs used the 151st pick in the 2024 NHL Draft on a lanky Czech forward who barely spoke English, expectations were about what you’d expect from a fifth-rounder. Two years later, Miroslav Holinka is turning that late-round gamble into one of the most compelling prospect stories in the organization.
The 20-year-old is absolutely on fire for the Edmonton Oil Kings in the WHL playoffs. Through the first six games of their first-round series against the Saskatoon Blades, Holinka has racked up six goals and three assists. That tally includes a three-point night in Game 2 and a hat trick in Game 4 that helped Edmonton even the series at two games apiece. On Sunday, he scored the game-winning goal for Edmonton—his playoff-leading sixth goal—to force a deciding Game 7 on Monday.
For context, this is the same player who was held pointless in seven playoff games a year ago. The jump is staggering. After posting 37 goals and 80 points in 59 regular-season games this year (15th in the entire WHL), Holinka has carried that momentum straight into the postseason. He is currently outproducing several first-round picks still wearing junior colors and is doing so with a level of confidence that has become impossible to ignore.
This development matters for the Leafs because their prospect pool desperately needs difference-makers. With the Leafs set to miss out on the 2026 playoffs, the front office is already shifting its focus toward the future. Holinka, who signed his three-year entry-level contract back in July, now looks like a potential top-six NHL prospect rather than a mere depth flyer.
The best thing for Holinka’s development would be to see a deep run with the Oil Kings in a leadership role. However, if their run ends sooner rather than later, the next potential step for the player would be to join the Toronto Marlies for the remainder of the regular season and playoffs.
The Leafs aren’t known for a deep prospect pool, given they have typically been sellers at the trade deadline until recently. However, hitting on lower draft picks is exactly how an organization makes up for lost capital. Holinka could be a vital piece for the Leafs in the coming years; clearly, Toronto’s patience with his development is paying off in a big way.