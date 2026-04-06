Maple Leafs Prospect Leading WHL Playoffs In Goals As Miroslav Holinka Turns Heads

For context, this is the same player who was held pointless in seven playoff games a year ago. The jump is staggering. After posting 37 goals and 80 points in 59 regular-season games this year (15th in the entire WHL), Holinka has carried that momentum straight into the postseason. He is currently outproducing several first-round picks still wearing junior colors and is doing so with a level of confidence that has become impossible to ignore.