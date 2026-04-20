Maple Leafs' Reported Meeting With Mats Sundin 'More Exploratory Than Anything'
Dreger adds that Sundin likely isn't willing to relocate to Toronto unless it's a prominent role within the organization.
If former Toronto Maple Leafs captain Mats Sundin were to return to the city to work in the organization, it would likely need to be a prominent role.
Last week, reports surfaced that Sundin was in Toronto meeting with Maple Leafs ownership about a possible role within the organization. What the position could be remains to be seen, but after a disastrous season, the report sparked joy out of Maple Leafs fans.
After all, who wouldn't want one of the most beloved captains in team history back in the organization?
According to TSN's Darren Dreger on TSN 1050's First Up with Aaron Korolnek and Carlo Colaiacovo, Sundin met directly with MLSE CEO Keith Pelley and what was likely the rest of the club's ownership group.
"But I don't think Sundin came in with a clear understanding of what a job – a position inside hockey operations would look like, and I'm not sure Keith Pelley and company actually had a cutting idea on what that role would look like either," Dreger said.
"I think it was more exploratory than anything, but when you think bigger picture and what a future hockey operations department could look like in Toronto, and you throw a beloved captain's name like Mats Sundin into that mix, I mean, it adds a shot of positivity for the process, no doubt about that."
Sundin hasn't been in the limelight much since retiring from the NHL back in 2008-09, as he's been in Sweden raising his three children. Over the last few years, though, he's been around the organization more often.
The 55-year-old spent time as a guest at Maple Leafs training camp ahead of the 2024-25 season. He was back in Toronto in early January after Auston Matthews broke his franchise goals record.
At training camp in 2024, Sundin was asked if he'd ever like to be more involved with the Maple Leafs, and he was unsure. "We'll see in the future," he said.
To no surprise, if Sundin were to return to the organization — and move back to Toronto — it'd have to be in a prominent role, Dreger says.
"My understanding is he's not willing to relocate to Toronto just because. Because he's associated. Because he's an advisor or voice in the process. If there's something that makes sense, and his role is prominent enough — and he's not going to be president or general manager, he doesn't have the experience or executive skills to do that," continued Dreger.
"But he definitely has the experience, the personality, and the respect of all, including the current player, where if he's going to take a job like that, it's got to be a job of prominence, a job of significance."
While NHL insider Frank Seravalli reported that "it wouldn't be a surprise to see a new GM in place by the end of the week," Dreger reports that it could be "a tad optimistic based on some of the feedback and the sourcing that I got this morning."