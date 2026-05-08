Report: Maple Leafs GM John Chayka Set To Meet With Auston Matthews Soon, Will Meet With Head Coach Craig Berube This Weekend

Fresh off missing the playoffs and finishing near the bottom of the standings, Toronto now holds the franchise’s third No. 1 selection in its history, following Wendel Clark in 1985 and Auston Matthews himself in 2016. That top pick, widely projected to land a high-end prospect like Gavin McKenna or another elite talent in a strong draft class, injects immediate hope into a fan base desperate for sustained contention. Yet as Chayka begins reshaping the roster, his most pressing order of business remains forging a connection with the team’s captain.