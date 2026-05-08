Report: Maple Leafs GM John Chayka Set To Meet With Auston Matthews Soon, Will Meet With Head Coach Craig Berube This Weekend

The Leafs' new GM hasn't even met his captain yet, but a lottery miracle and a rebuttal are already rewriting the offseason script.
The Toronto Maple Leafs’ fortunes took a dramatic turn on Tuesday night when they won the 2026 NHL Draft Lottery, vaulting from the fifth-best odds to secure the No. 1 overall pick. Just days removed from hiring John Chayka as general manager and bringing Mats Sundin aboard in a senior advisory capacity, the organization suddenly finds itself with a possinle transformative asset amid an otherwise difficult phase in deciding to retool or rebuild following a difficult 2025-26 season.
Fresh off missing the playoffs and finishing near the bottom of the standings, Toronto now holds the franchise’s third No. 1 selection in its history, following Wendel Clark in 1985 and Auston Matthews himself in 2016. That top pick, widely projected to land a high-end prospect like Gavin McKenna or another elite talent in a strong draft class, injects immediate hope into a fan base desperate for sustained contention. Yet as Chayka begins reshaping the roster, his most pressing order of business remains forging a connection with the team’s captain.
On Thursday, TSN insider Pierre LeBrun joined OverDrive and shared key details. According to LeBrun, Chayka is actively coordinating dates with Matthews and his representatives for an in-person meeting in Arizona.
“My understanding is that John Chayka is throwing out dates to Auston Matthews to meet with him in Arizona to see his view,” LeBrun reported.
This upcoming summit, the first formal sit-down between the new GM and the star centertakes on added significance in the wake of the lottery victory.
Does the No. 1 pick change the calculus? Insiders suggest it could. The lottery win provides Chayka concrete ammunition when discussing future competitiveness. A potential franchise-altering forward or defenseman at the top of the draft could accelerate Toronto’s window alongside Matthews, who has seasons left on his current deal.
LeBrun added that Chayka also plans to meet with head coach Craig Berube this weekend to evaluate the bench situation.
Berube has two more years remaining on his contract. Following his first season in which he led the club to the best record in the Atlantic Division a Game 7 exit against the Florida Panthers in the second round, the Leafs fell hard and finished out of the playoffs with a 32-36-14 record.
The Chris Johnston Report and Chayka’s Clarification
Speculation intensified earlier in the week following a report from The Athletic’s Chris Johnston, which indicated Matthews “isn’t yet sure if he’ll be back in Toronto next season.” Sources cited in the story pointed to questions about the organization’s trajectory under new leadership and whether it aligned with the captain’s vision for winning.
“That’s not my understanding,” he stated. “I think Auston has invested his entire career, and what the next decade of his career looks like, I think it’s important that he feels a connectivity, an alignment… We’ll have those conversations and get together and share notes.”
For Matthews, these conversations represent a chance to outline priorities directly to decision-makers. For Chayka and Sundin, they offer an opportunity to sell a compelling, unified plan. LeBrun’s reporting, set against Johnston’s earlier piece and Chayka’s rebuttal, plus the fresh context of Tuesday’s lottery triumph, paints a picture of genuine possibility.
It’s important to note that Chayka’ comments came after the Leafs won the No.1 pick for the upcomiong draft. It’ll be interesting to see if the potential to add an asset like a McKenna changes things.