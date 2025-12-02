Maple Leafs Using Playoff Defeat To Panthers As 'Motivation' Amidst Difficult Stretch Of Games

Six and a half months ago, the Toronto Maple Leafs were sent packing by the Florida Panthers in the second round of the playoffs.

That Panthers team went on to win a second straight Stanley Cup.

Toronto was facing its own questions following the series defeat, including what was next for its star forward, Mitch Marner. Ultimately, he left for the Vegas Golden Knights, and in return, the Maple Leafs got Nicolas Roy.

Not only that, they added Matias Maccelli and Dakota Joshua to replace the production Marner left.

Since then, it hasn't gone too smoothly for the Maple Leafs. But you can say the same for the Panthers, who, like Toronto, are decimated by injuries. That all goes out the window when they face each other on Tuesday evening in Florida, their first rematch since half a year ago.

Craig Berube didn't mince any words about why he felt his team struggled in Game 7 and other points in the Toronto Maple Leafs' second-round playoff loss to the Florida Panthers.

Both teams are trying to climb out of the Atlantic Division's basement, and a win would do just that.

"It's going to be a big one for us," Oliver Ekman-Larsson said on Monday. "And obviously, we've got to make sure that we're ready because every game is so important right now, and we need this one. But at the same time, we want to build from what we did last night and obviously put some wins together."

The Maple Leafs took a step in the right direction on Saturday night, soundly defeating the Pittsburgh Penguins 7-2. It was their most lopsided win of the season, and one that likely moved them in the direction they've wanted to go since the beginning of November.

If they manage to defeat the Panthers, more fuel will be added to the fire.

"Yeah, I mean, they're obviously been the standard of the league over the last two, three years," Auston Matthews said, when asked if he'll use what occurred last spring as motivation.

"I think you use it as motivation. I think at the same time it's a divisional game. Looking at where we're at in the standings and just how important these games are, especially against your own division, I don't think there's really any extra motivation needed.

"We know we have to be ready to play. They're a very detailed, structured team, physical team. Got a lot of depth throughout their lineup. So for us, it's just all about competing out there, setting each other up for the next shift, taking care of pucks and just making sure that we're winning the net-fronts as well."

Not only would a win pull them out of the basement, but it could also move them closer to a playoff spot again. As of Tuesday afternoon, Toronto is four points out of a playoff spot. If the Montreal Canadiens lose and the Maple Leafs win, that gap shrinks to two points.

Even if the Panthers are dealing with numerous injuries (like the Maple Leafs), they'll still have Brad Marchand, Sam Reinhart, Sam Bennett, and Carter Verhaeghe. Plus, a fully intact defense core.

No matter who's injured, they're going to be a tough team to beat, and that's what Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube expects.

"It's going to be like we always play Florida. We know how they play, and we know what type of game it's going to be. Their game's not going to change. And we just got to build off last game," he said.

"We did a lot of good things with the puck, and we're going to have to do that again tonight. And even looking back to the playoffs last year, we had some real good success against them in that series, and then not so good success. So there's certain things that we can do tonight that will give us success, and that's what we're going to focus on."

