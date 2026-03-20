'Might Try Him': Steven Lorentz Impresses Craig Berube With Shootout Goal At Maple Leafs Fan Day

The forward was one of 20 Maple Leafs who participated in the event, held inside Scotiabank Arena on Thursday afternoon. It's the second time Lorentz has skated in a practice of this kind since signing with Toronto in July 2024.
"It was a great all-around day," Lorentz said following the skate on Thursday. "You got a bunch of screaming kids, and they're having a good time. I think I remember doing that when I was a kid, too, coming and watching practice like that.
"My dad texted me before, he just said, 'Enjoy it. Remember when you were able to do that as a young guy.' So it's cool to be out there."
Back when Lorentz was a kid, growing up in Kitchener, Ontario, the Maple Leafs held an annual skills competition, where players showcased their world-class abilities in various contests.
"I remember [going to] it once," Lorentz recalled. "I sat on the bench side, up in the corner by the visiting team bench. I just remember being in awe, you know, getting to watch the Toronto Maple Leafs.
"It's different, you know, business, practice [as a player], but when you can kind of take a step back and have a lighter day, you get to see the more personal side of guys, and they take it easy. It's just a fun day."
Lorentz remembers watching players like Nik Antropov skate around during the skills competition when he was a kid. Now, there'll be a lot of kids who reflect on Lorentz being there, especially after his dazzling shootout move against Joseph Woll.
The 29-year-old pretended to fan on a shot before deking out Woll and putting the puck over his shoulder.
"I went by (Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube) and said, 'Were you watching?' I think he looked away, so unfortunately, I don't know if I'll be getting a look," Lorentz smiled.
"He could be [moving his way up the shootout rotation] after seeing that," Toronto's coach grinned. "I might have to try him out."
Not only did Lorentz participate in the shootout, but the forward also played Simon Says with a few other teammates during the intermission. He didn't get very far, but he still had an amusing time with it.
"Clearly, I'm not good at that game," Lorentz laughed.
It hasn't been the easiest season for Lorentz, who, at times this year, has been a healthy scratch under Berube. The winger, though, is coming off a game where he scored his first goal since Dec. 23 against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
The goal puts him up to 15 points in 59 games this season.
He admitted recently that he's lost a bit of his confidence. Nevertheless, a day like Thursday will certainly take his mind off what's been a disastrous season for the entire Maple Leafs team.