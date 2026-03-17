NHL Player Safety Head George Parros Defends Decision On Suspension After Auston Matthews Injury

Head of the NHL's Department of Player Safety, George Parros, is 100 percent certain in his decision to give Anaheim Ducks defenseman Radko Gudas a five-game suspension for his knee on Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews.
Parros spoke to reporters at the NHL's general managers' meetings in Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday morning, four days after the NHL handed down what many viewed as too small a suspension to Gudas.
While the Ducks' defenseman has to sit out five games, Matthews will miss the remainder of the season due to a Grade 3 MCL tear and a quad contusion to his left leg.
Knowing what Parros knows now, injury-wise, would his decision on the length of Gudas' suspension have changed?
"No, I feel confident in this decision. We came to it for a good reason. When we evaluate these plays, we look at the play, not the players, right?" Parros told reporters.
"And then we look at, if we determine if that play was worthy of supplemental discipline. We then look at the history of the players involved and if there's an injury or not. This is how we come to make all of our decisions. We did this, and made this decision, under those circumstances. We felt that this was the appropriate response, and so I stand by it."
Minutes after the supplemental discipline was handed down to Gudas last week, Matthews' agent, Judd Moldaver, released a statement criticizing the length of the suspension.
"In light of the obvious severity of the play, I am disappointed and shocked the league would allow such a ruling. A phone hearing and five games is laughable and preposterous," Moldaver said.
"While the process is set in our CBA, that this was the discipline is reckless and ridiculous. This decision results in a further loss of confidence in the disciplinary process for all players. Players and fans deserve better. The Player Safety Department should be suspended."
Parros was asked on Tuesday if he was bothered by Moldaver's statement, to which he said, "No, I mean, listen, is anybody surprised that an agent's going to stand up for his player? I'm not. There's nasty stuff that gets said out there in the social media world, but it's not my concern."
Gudas has already served two of his five-game suspension. He'll be eligible to return to the Ducks' lineup on Sunday against the Buffalo Sabres. Toronto is set to face Anaheim on Mar. 30, marking the start of their US West Coast road trip.
Matthews' season ends with 27 goals and 53 points in 60 games.