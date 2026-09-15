Nick Paul Looks To Bounce Back Healthy With Maple Leafs And With Andy O’Brien In His Corner

“The biggest thing is just going around, just get out of your shell a little bit, talk to everyone,” Paul said. “There’s a lot of different personalities when it comes to makeup of a hockey team. I’m just kind of feeling those out. It’s been great so far. Obviously the skates, hanging out. We had a little fantasy draft. A couple things here and there where the guys and everyone are getting together. It definitely makes it a lot easier when you’re hanging out with everyone.”