'I Heard Them Early In My Career In A Negative Way': Maple Leafs React To Blue Jays-Fueled Fans At Scotiabank Arena

When Toronto Blue Jays closer Jeff Hoffman struck out New York Yankees left-fielder Cody Bellinger to win the ALDS, Maple Leafs fans — who were still inside Scotiabank Arena — let out a huge roar. So did whoever was controlling the Toronto Maple Leafs' goal horn.

Throughout the Maple Leafs' season-opening win against the Montreal Canadiens, the team's game presentation staff posted the Blue Jays' score on the Jumbotron. At some points, they even had the game live for all of the fans to watch.

Everyone had their eyes glued during the second intermission. Fans remained in their seats, and the media crowded around a TV in the press box. In the third period of the home opener, once the Blue Jays went up 5-1 over the Yankees in the eighth inning, fans began the chant: "Let's Go Blue Jays!"

Morgan Rielly, who scored Toronto's game-winning goal against the Canadiens: "I liked that. It's not the first time I've heard them. I heard them early in my career in a negative way," he grinned. "It's cool. We got the game on now, so we got the boys all around the TV watching it."

Anthony Stolarz allowed two goals on 31 shots for his first win of the NHL season. He was happy to see the Blue Jays beating the Yankees for a couple of reasons.

"As a (New York) Mets fan, I'm happy to look up and see those scores," he smiled.

"I got some buddies back home that I'm sure are watching the game pretty closely and aren't happy right now. So I'll be sure to shoot them a text."

Stolarz is entering his second season in the blue and white. He'll be here for four more seasons after this one, following the signing of a four-year, $15 million contract on Sept. 28. One of the reasons he wanted to remain in Toronto was because of the fan base, which he's embraced since arriving in the city two summers ago.

"I think that's something a lot of guys have touched on, and this city is extremely passionate. Just to hear the roar and just to see how much they support their teams, it's just more motivation for us to continue to progress as this year goes on and make a deep run."

What was Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube's reaction to the Blue Jays chants?

"I mean, I get it. Everybody's excited and the Jays are doing well and everything," he smiled. "So, I mean, it's all fine. It's just a little different, but it's good. We're all into it."

As Berube walked off after his media availability, he gave a commanding "Go Jays Go!"

Mark Giordano has been seen around the Toronto Maple Leafs since early July, and he now has an official role with the hockey club.

The first game of the ALCS goes down sometime on Sunday, either against the Detroit Tigers or the Seattle Mariners. The Maple Leafs will likely practice that day, but most of the players are definitely going to be glued to the TV after the skate.

"You can just feel the energy in the city," Auston Matthews said earlier this week. "The atmosphere was great in there (for Game 2 against the Yankees). It was nice to have the roof open. The weather's been great.

"It definitely got you really excited just to get going in our own regard, but we're obviously rooting for them pretty hard."

