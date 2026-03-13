'Pray And Hope For The Best': Maple Leafs Express Concern For Auston Matthews After Knee From Ducks' Radko Gudas

In the second period of Thursday's game against the Anaheim Ducks, Auston Matthews took a pass from William Nylander in the offensive end. And as the forward accepted the pass, he attempted to get around Ducks defenseman Radko Gudas.
That's when Gudas stuck his left knee out, ultimately having it slam into Matthews' left knee.
The Maple Leaf went down immediately, in immense pain and needed help off the ice from the team's head athletic therapist, Paul Ayotte, as well as Brandon Carlo. He didn't return to the game with what the Maple Leafs called a lower-body injury.
Gudas received five minutes and a game misconduct for the hit.
"Yeah, obviously it's brutal," said Nylander after the game of Matthews, who usually doesn't stay down after getting hurt. "I mean, once a little bit of time went by and you realize that he was still down, I mean, that's obviously something you hate to see. That was tough to see."
There wasn't much of an update from Toronto head coach Craig Berube following the 6-4 win over the Ducks, other than: "He'll be looked at tomorrow."
While speaking about the hit in their post-game scrums, the Maple Leafs didn't stutter either. Berube and John Tavares called it a dirty hit. As did Morgan Rielly, who also expressed regret for not jumping in for Matthews after the collision.
"Obviously, if you watch the hit back, it's not great, in my opinion," Rielly continued. "And myself and the other people on the ice, I think have to take responsibility for not being in there earlier. And I certainly do. I take it all."
Every player, though, hopes that Matthews recovers quickly.
"I think you're just more worried about (Matthews) and just his health," said Matthew Knies, who had a goal and three assists in the game, of the mood on the bench when the hit occurred.
"You don't want to see him go down like that. There's not much else you can do, really. Just pray and hope for the best."
"We obviously hope he's alright. I haven't seen him since, but obviously, when he doesn't come back, you're concerned," added Tavares. "But I know how tough he is, how committed he is of taking care of himself. Hopefully it's not too serious."
Whether the injury is serious or not, it might not make much sense to throw Matthews back into Toronto's lineup with 17 games left on the season. If he turns out to be fine, then sure, so be it.
But if there's any concern about the forward's health this late in the year, it's probably wise to shut him down and let a few more Marlies get a look, much like Michael Pezzetta and Bo Groulx, for the second time, did in their win against the Ducks.