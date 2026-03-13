'It’s On Me': Morgan Rielly, Maple Leafs Regret Not Stepping Up For Auston Matthews Immediately Following 'Dirty' Radko Gudas Hit

The Toronto Maple Leafs have regrets with how they reacted in the face of Auston Matthews getting knee'd by Anaheim Ducks defenseman Radko Gudas.
With less than five minutes left in the second period of Thursday's game, Matthews received a pass in front of Anaheim's net from William Nylander. As Toronto's captain attempted to get around Gudas, the defender lunged forward, sticking his left knee out and clipping Matthews' left knee.
The 28-year-old went down in significant pain and needed help from Maple Leafs head athletic therapist Paul Ayotte and Brandon Carlo to exit the ice.
Instead of defending their captain after the hit, the Maple Leafs watched as Gudas skated away, unscathed from the collision and the lack of retribution following what several Maple Leafs called a "dirty" hit.
"I didn't have a good view of it just because the puck was going the other way, but it's on me for not responding earlier to Gudas being there," said Morgan Rielly, who was on the ice when the hit occurred. "Obviously, it's a dirty hit. I didn't understand how bad he got him in the moment, but I take full responsibility for not being the first one in there or being there quicker to respond."
Rielly would take responsibility several more times in the media scrum following Toronto's 6-4 win over the Ducks. Even Nylander, who also said he didn't have a good view of the hit, wishes he had reacted differently.
"I know I passed the puck to him, but I didn't really see what happened. I didn't know the severity of it, and then I probably should've gotten in there," he said. "But I mean, in the situation at the time, I didn't really understand until, like, 15 seconds later that it was more than I thought it was.
"Yeah, I should've jumped in."
Gudas ultimately received five and a game for the knee on Matthews. Toronto countered with a power play goal from John Tavares, whose 23rd goal of the year tied the game at three apiece.
The Maple Leafs scored three more unanswered goals after that, picking up their first win since before the Olympic break. In the third period, they came out like a team we haven't seen much of this season — one with heart, passion, and grit.
"I thought our group played well in the third and was able to respond," Rielly continued, "but ultimately, when your captain goes down like that on a dirty play, you have to respond as a group. But I also take responsibility for not being the first one in there after the hit."
Nylander added that there was a discussion during the second intermission, minutes after the hit that took Matthews out of the game. He continued, saying Rielly shouldn't bear all of the responsibility for the lack of a response.
"There are four other guys on the ice that can get in there as well. I think it's a full team thing, and I think we did that in the third and made them pay for what they did to Matty."
There was no update on Matthews from head coach Craig Berube after the game. But this should serve as a wake-up call for the Maple Leafs that, if something bad happens, you stick up for your teammate, whether it's the captain or the 12th forward.
When you play like a team, anything is possible. Except for this season, which is already lost.