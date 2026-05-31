Report: David Carle Declines Formal Interview For Maple Leafs Head Coaching Position
Despite a wave of weekend speculation tying him to the vacant Original Six role, the University of Denver mastermind has repotedly chosen to stay the course in the collegiate ranks.
You couldn’t open a social media app over the weekend without running into rampant rumours of David Carle joining the Toronto Maple Leafs as their next head coach. Well, that speculation has seemingly been put to rest.
On Sunday evening, NHL Insider Frank Seravalli took to X to report that the University of Denver head coach had a pleasant, early conversation with the Maple Leafs’ brass, but politely turned down an invitation to formally interview for the vacant position.
The rather definitive report follows 24 hours of swirling, unverified internet rumours claiming that Carle’s arrival in Toronto was practically imminent.
Before the weekend, Reports had surfaced indicating the Maple Leafs had reached out to gauge interest. The 36-year-old coach, fresh off continued, historic success with the Pioneers, was at least open to an initial dialogue. After all, when a historic franchise like Toronto calls, you listen.
However, for those who follow college hockey closely, Carle's ultimate decision aligns perfectly with his prior signals. He has been vocal in the past about the volatile nature of professional hockey, noting that the revolving door of NHL coaching tenures, which often average under two consecutive seasons, does not appeal to his desire for program stability.
At Denver, Carle has built a powerhouse, securing multiple NCAA National Championships and cementing his status as the premier young mind in American hockey. He also recently led Team USA to a gold medal at the World Junior Championship, further skyrocketing his value.
That sterling resume is exactly what fueled the frantic rumou mill. From whispers of "serious mutual interest" to analytical debates over whether Carle represented the perfect modern tactician to maximize the prime years of Auston Matthews, William Nylander, and Matthew Knies, the topic completely dominated hockey podcasts, radio hits, and timelines.
There is no doubt that the chatter in the media capital of the hockey world will continue. The Maple Leafs must now pivot and continue their diligent work to find the right bench boss to lead their star-studded roster into the future, following the dismissal of their previous coaching staff. While Carle would have represented a bold, forward-thinking hire, the bench boss seems perfectly content ruling the collegiate ranks for just a little while longer.
The Maple Leafs relived previous head coach Craig Berube from his duties as bench boss earlier this month.
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