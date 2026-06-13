Report: Joe Pavelski Confirms Ongoing Process With Maple Leafs For Head Coach Role
After multiple reports of Joe Pavelski being in the running to be the next head coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs, the former NHL star has confirmed those reports himself.
It's been widely reported that former NHL star Joe Pavelski has been in the mix. One of the latest reports came from TSN's Pierre LeBrun, when his sources confirmed to him that Pavelski was among the remaining five or so candidates to be named the next head coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Most recently, Pavelski himself confirmed the reports of the Maple Leafs showing interest in hiring him as the club's head coach.
“There’s truth to that stuff, we’ve had discussions,” Pavelski told Curtis Pashelka of the Bay Area News Group. “I’m excited to go through the process and kind of see where it leads.”
Pavelski has no experience as a head coach in the NHL or any sort of staffing role in the league since retiring as a player in July 2024, according to eliteprospects.com.
However, this past season, he coached the Madison Capitols' U-15 AAA team, with his son, Nate, on the roster.
Many may not believe Pavelski's experience as a coach justifies the possibility of being hired as an NHL head coach, and for one of the NHL's biggest and most intense markets, no less.
But this type of hire has happened before, and in another massive NHL market, with the Montreal Canadiens hiring Martin St-Louis as their head coach during the 2021-22 campaign.
Before being picked for the Canadiens job, St-Louis' only coaching experience was for his son, Lucas, and his team, the Mid Fairfield Rangers, at the U-13 AAA level.
Since he was brought in by Montreal, the Habs have seen exponential growth with the players and as a team. St-Louis' history as a star player in the NHL allows him to truly connect with his players. The Canadiens' recent playoff run to the Eastern Conference final is an example of his influence and success with the Habs.
While plenty of other coaches are being considered by the Maple Leafs, it's clear that Toronto's brass is looking to be creative and explore new concepts.
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