Would The Maple Leafs Hiring Joe Pavelski As Coach Be Like Throwing Him To The Wolves?
As new Toronto Maple Leafs GM John Chayka searches for his next coach, a familiar face has reportedly entered the race, as former Dallas Stars and San Jose Sharks star Joe Pavelski will be interviewed. Could Pavelski thrive in a spotlight as intense as Toronto's?
The Toronto Maple Leafs are currently a team in transition. On one hand, turning the page on the Brad Treliving and Craig Berube era, but at the same time trying to keep happy veterans, including star forwards Auston Matthews and William Nylander, by keeping the team competitive.
It’s a delicate balancing act for GM John Chayka and senior executive advisor Mats Sundin to address the long-term needs, and their coaching vacancy is an excellent example of that.
For instance, do Chayka and Sundin want to bring a coach aboard with little or no experience at the NHL level, or do they value a veteran bench boss to keep the team competitive? In the meantime, former San Jose Sharks and Dallas Stars star Joe Pavelski’s name has appeared in rumors regarding Toronto’s coaching job.
As per a Sportsnet report, Pavelski is on the radar of the Maple Leafs as something of a Martin St-Louis-style coaching candidate. Like the Montreal Canadiens coach, Pavelski only has experience coaching his son, Nate, with the Madison Capitols at the AAA U-15 level.
Now, is it possible that Chayka and Sundin hire Pavelski, and he comes in and has the success St-Louis has had with the Canadiens? Absolutely. But Pavelski played in non-traditional hockey markets in San Jose and Dallas, so he may find the spotlight of Toronto extremely harsh, particularly if this Leafs team struggles next season.
At a time when the Leafs want to keep Matthews a happy camper, the next Toronto coach can’t afford prolonged stretches of losing. But that’s a considerable possibility in a highly competitive Atlantic Division next season.
Thus, a rookie coach for the Leafs could be like throwing him to the wolves in Toronto if the Buds fail to bounce back from a terrible 2025-26 campaign.
To be sure, a lack of experience shouldn't preclude Pavelski from getting the Maple Leafs gig. If he can have half the success as a coach he had as a player, Pavelski will be hotly pursued by teams in need of a coach with the elite vision Pavelski showed in his playing days.
At the same time, there’s no question Chayka and Sundin would be taking a major risk by choosing Pavelski and going with a first-timer behind the bench.
The Leafs need to hit a home run with the choice for their next coach. And with the No. 1 draft pick this summer likely to be retained by the Leafs, Toronto will need a coach who can do his share of teaching the game as much as leading a winning group.
That’s why University of Denver coach David Carle was a coach who was interesting to the Maple Leafs. Carle doesn’t have NHL experience, but his accomplishments working with youngsters are exactly what the Leafs need.
Unfortunately for the Leafs, Carle is in such a good place with his collegiate successes that he’s reportedly had his name taken out of Toronto’s search.
Still, time waits for no man. And who knows – Chayka may feel so confident about Pavelski, he gives him the reins.
But let’s never pretend there aren’t real pitfalls for any young coach in Leafs Land. Whether it’s dealing with the media, the high profile the team has around the league, or helping grow the game of the team’s youngsters, the next Maple Leafs coach has to be someone with many skills.
Pavelski has the benefit of his playing experience to inform his coaching talents. But as we know by now, great players don’t always translate into great coaches.
So there’s a real risk Toronto would be taking on by hiring Pavelski. And if they hire Pavelski and he can’t get the job done, the Leafs could be damaging their playoff potential for years to come.
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