Report: Maple Leafs Almost Traded Easton Cowan, Ben Danford For Blues' Brayden Schenn At Last Year's Trade Deadline

The Toronto Maple Leafs reportedly almost moved Easton Cowan and defensive prospect Ben Danford to the St. Louis Blues last March in a trade for Brayden Schenn.

According to Nick Kypreos, who wrote about this in columns for Sportsnet and the Toronto Star, the Maple Leafs had nearly traded the two prospects to the Blues before St. Louis general manager Doug Armstrong decided against it.

"Last year, Easton Cowan was pushed as a trade chip in an effort to try and obtain Brayden Schenn, but Cowan’s going to be hard to put into play again this season. However, depending on what the return is, we can’t rule out the possibility," Kypreos wrote on Sportsnet.ca.

In his column with the Toronto Star, Kypreos added: "Cowan was close to being sent to the Blues last season in a package with defence prospect Ben Danford to bring back Brayden Schenn, who the Leafs desperately wanted to go head to head with Panthers bruiser Sam Bennett in the playoffs. But word is it was St. Louis GM Doug Armstrong who was reluctant to pull the trigger.

"Maybe Cowan could be used as trade bait this season. Danford, one of their goalies and spare scraps in the AHL could be, too. But even then, it’s hard to see the Leafs being able to add a scoring winger or puck-moving defenceman who can significantly help them."

Ahead of last year's trade deadline, Toronto was looking to bolster its center depth. They were looking for a bottom-six player who could play down the middle. Eventually, they acquired Scott Laughton (plus two later round picks) from the Philadelphia Flyers for prospect Nikita Grebenkin and a conditional first-round pick.

In another move, the Maple Leafs moved then-prospect Fraser Minten and a first-round pick to the Boston Bruins in exchange for defenseman Brandon Carlo.

Had Schenn joined Toronto, he would've been a Craig Berube favorite after the two won a Stanley Cup together with St. Louis in 2019. Schenn is in the sixth season of an eight-year, $52 million contract, which carries an annual average value of $6.5 million.

The 34-year-old has nine goals and 18 points in 44 games with the Blues this season.

It would've been fascinating to see how the Maple Leafs would've looked had they made this trade.

Cowan is well-liked by Berube, who currently has him on a third line with Nicolas Roy and Nick Robertson. The trio has developed quite a chemistry since coming together, and have combined for nine points in their four games as a line.

The 20-year-old has five goals and 12 points in 31 games this season.

Danford, who was the other prospect reportedly thrown into the possible trade, just finished up the World Juniors with Team Canada, where he won a bronze medal and was primarily a third-pairing defenseman. He tallied one assist in seven games.

The 19-year-old impressed many Maple Leafs at the NHL camp last fall and is arguably Toronto's number-one prospect now that Cowan has moved on to the NHL. Danford is in his final year of the OHL, currently on a strong Brantford Bulldogs team with Memorial Cup hopes.

Maple Leafs reportedly want to add on defense

Speaking of trades, Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving is reportedly seeing what's out there when it comes to the defenseman market.

According to TSN's Darren Dreger, Toronto's "primary focus" at the moment is on its blue line.

Two games after Chris Tanev returned from an upper-body injury — which forced him to miss almost two months — he picked up a lower-body ailment that could require surgery.

Tanev picked up a groin injury, and Joshua suffered a kidney injury in Sunday's game against the Red Wings.

The Maple Leafs did get Brandon Carlo back on Tuesday against the Florida Panthers, and that's a big boost given how much he can play. (He finished with a plus-two, playing 17:41 of ice time alongside Morgan Rielly on Toronto's top pair.)

"The problem Treliving has right now," Dreger reports, "is that the market is thin. We're talking about older defense, perhaps the end of their run, and third-pairing guys. So there hasn't been a fit that's surfaced just yet."