Report: Maple Leafs Believed to Have Sought Permission to Speak to Lightning GM Julien Brisebois About GM Vacancy

The Leafs appear to be in no rush to make a formal announcement on their new management structure as all the i’s are dotted and t’s are crossed. Beyond the front office shuffle, the team's immediate future hinges on the NHL Draft lottery this Tuesday, May 5. The Leafs currently have the fifth-best chance of moving to the No. 1 spot, but they also face a 58.9 percent chance of losing their pick if they move down in the order. The Leafs lose their pick to the Boston Bruins if it does not land in the top five—a condition of the March 2025 trade that brought veteran defenseman Brandon Carlo to Toronto.