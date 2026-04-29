Report: If Mats Sundin Takes Hockey Ops Role With Maple Leafs, John Chayka Becomes Next GM
Elliotte Friedman reports that Sundin could join the Maple Leafs as the vice president of hockey ops.
All signs are pointing to the Toronto Maple Leafs' head of hockey operations search coming to an end shortly.
According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast, it appears likely that former Maple Leafs captain Mats Sundin could be rejoining the organization in a management role.
"My theory is his title — should this happen, and they're trying to make it happen — is going to be vice president of hockey operations, that's my theory," Friedman reported. "It took some time, and it took some convincing, but I think they're now actually negotiating with him to do it."
Sundin has been around the Maple Leafs more often over the last few years, ever since the club went to Stockholm, Sweden, for the NHL's Global Series in Nov. 2023. The 55-year-old was a guest at Maple Leafs training camp in the fall of 2024 and returned to Toronto when Auston Matthews broke his franchise goals record in January.
A few weeks ago, several reports suggested that Sundin was back in the city, speaking with the Maple Leafs about a potential role with the team.
According to Friedman, Sundin wasn't brought in through the search firm, which the Maple Leafs hired for the head of hockey operations search. Potential candidates were also reportedly asked about the potential of working with Sundin, Friedman said.
The Maple Leafs began the search for a new head of hockey ops after firing general manager Brad Treliving on Mar. 30. MLSE (Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment) president and CEO Keith Pelley said the next hire would have to be data-centric.
Pelley and co. have been going through the interview process over the last few weeks, and by the sounds of it, if Sundin takes a role within the club, there's only one person fit to become Toronto's next GM.
"I think that's come down to John Chayka and Scott White," said Friedman, "and if Sundin does take the job, I think it's going to be Chayka (as the GM of the Maple Leafs). If something happens here, and it doesn't occur, I don't know where this is all going to go. I don't know what the backup plan is.
"But as it stands right now, I'm under the impression that it's going to be Sundin and Chayka, and they just have to close the deal. Nothing is done until it's done. But that's what I believe is going on."
Friedman added that bringing Sundin in will also help restore what it means to wear the Maple Leafs' crest. He said that many in the organization felt "that the pride in wearing the jersey had fallen."
The Maple Leafs finished second-last in the Eastern Conference and fifth-last in the NHL, missing the postseason for the first time since 2016. Because of where they finished in the standings, though, they could have a shot at a top-five draft pick.
The NHL Draft Lottery goes down on May 5, and the Maple Leafs have an 8.5 percent chance of landing the first overall pick. Let's see if Toronto makes any management hires before then.