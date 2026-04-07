Report: Maple Leafs Hire Firm For Head Of Hockey Operations Search

The Maple Leafs hope to have a head of hockey operations in place by late May or early June.
The Toronto Maple Leafs have reportedly hired the firm that'll head the search for a new head of hockey operations.
According to Sportsnet's Luke Fox, Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment has hired Neil Glasberg's firm, 'The Coaches Agency', to lead their search for what MLSE CEO and president, Keith Pelley, hopes is a "data-centric" head of hockey ops.
Fox adds that it's the firm's sixth search for an NHL club, but first for the Maple Leafs.
"We urge hiring managers not to rely on friendly referrals or booster contacts as the primary source for candidates. Our approach is focused on conducting universal searches to establish a vast candidate pool," The Coaches Agency's website says.
"We will utilize our extensive contacts with thought leaders across the country to focus on the right person for the right job. We present highly qualified candidates who have already been through extensive background and reference checks. The candidates we select will come prepared to pitch their stories and value-add.
"We will be with you every step of the way during the search process – including offering our extensive experience with high-level negotiations."
While this is a step closer to the Maple Leafs having a new leader in place, there are some questions around the firm's hiring. According to Frank Seravalli, there is a potential conflict of interest with Glasberg, as he's an agent for team executives and coaches around the NHL.
Further, Seravalli reports, "We've already had one team terminate a search firm this spring for a conflict of interest."
It remains unknown how the Maple Leafs will structure their front office in the future. Pelley wouldn't answer that question in his press conference last Tuesday, citing there's no right or wrong way to build a front office.
He continued, saying their goal is to hire a head of hockey operations.
"Without the right structure. Without the right processes in place," Pelley said. "Without the right culture. Without the alignment and the accountability among everybody inside the operation, we will not be successful."
The Maple Leafs hope to have a new head of hockey operations in place by mid-May or sometime in June.