Report: Maple Leafs Looking For First-Round Pick For Bobby McMann

The Toronto Maple Leafs are looking to go big when it comes to bringing back assets for Bobby McMann.
The 29-year-old power forward, who has 19 goals and 13 assists for 32 points, is an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season, and, with where Toronto sits in the standings, it appears they'll be looking to sell him.
According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman in his 32 Thoughts article, Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving is on the hunt for a first-round pick for McMann.
"Toronto is looking for a first-rounder for Bobby McMann. Big and fast, can see the possibility," reported Friedman.
"One challenge for 2026: Colorado, Dallas, Edmonton, Minnesota and Vegas have already traded their first-rounders. (Carolina dealt theirs, but got another one from Dallas.) Ottawa doesn’t have one, and is unlikely to get it. That limits potential partners. Tougher, but not impossible. McMann’s a good player."
McMann is a valuable trade chip for plenty of reasons. His size, speed, and strength make him the perfect player for the postseason. McMann didn't put up strong numbers with the Maple Leafs last spring (registering just three assists in 13 playoff games), but he is looking to change that this season.
And that'll potentially be with another NHL club.
Another factor that makes McMann an attractive player is his low cap hit, which the Maple Leafs can leverage. His annual average value is $1.35 million, and Toronto could — for the right price — retain some of McMann's salary to reduce his cap hit more.
He's not the only player the Maple Leafs could move before the deadline, though.
There's Scott Laughton, who's also a UFA at the end of this season. He's been quite a valuable piece despite suffering an injury at the beginning of the season. Laughton has eight goals and 11 points in 39 games, while sporting a 56.5-percent success rate in the faceoff dot.
Simon Benoit and Oliver Ekman-Larsson are among the other names who you could wonder about being moved. Benoit has one more year at $1.35 million; Ekman-Larsson, whose play this season might be the best among Maple Leafs defenders, has two more years at $3.5 million.
Their future in Toronto, however, isn't as murky as McMann's.
If the Maple Leafs can manage a first-round pick (or a strong prospect) for the power forward, that would be something. After all, Toronto doesn't have a first-rounder in 2026 or 2027, after trading both last year's deadline. They have just three picks in this year's draft (a third, a fifth, and a sixth).
Toronto needs to capitalize on what's in front of them.