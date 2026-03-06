Report: Maple Leafs Move On From Bobby McMann, Trade Him To Kraken

McMann was one of the Maple Leafs who were on the trade block after the team fell out of the playoff race following the Olympic break. The 29-year-old's $1.35 million cap hit, plus his near-20-goal season, made him attractive to teams pressing for a Stanley Cup.
McMann was sixth in scoring on the Maple Leafs, with 19 goals and 32 assists in 60 games this season.
It's the second trade Toronto has made within just over 24 hours. The Maple Leafs moved Nicolas Roy to the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday afternoon for a conditional 2027 first-round pick and a conditional 2026 fifth-rounder.
It didn't look like the Maple Leafs were going to make any trades before the 3 p.m. ET deadline, but the McMann deal comes just before the bell rang. McMann is an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season, and said he was open to returning to Toronto if he hits the open market.
"Whether that's now or even after the season, you never know," McMann told The Hockey News earlier this week. "But yeah, it's definitely a possibility in the near future. It's something that I know we've expressed and I've talked to my agents about. I do like it here and it's a place that I've grown to learn to play pro and really like it here."
After this trade, the Maple Leafs will have one first and two second-round picks in the 2027 NHL Draft.