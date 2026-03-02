Bobby McMann Open To The Possibility Of Re-Joining Maple Leafs Should He Get Traded At Deadline

Pending unrestricted free agent Bobby McMann is open to a future with the Toronto Maple Leafs, even if he is moved by the Mar. 6 NHL trade deadline.
"It's always a possibility (to re-sign in Toronto)," McMann told The Hockey News ahead of their game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday, which could be his final home game as a Maple Leaf.
"Whether that's now or even after the season, you never know. But yeah, it's definitely a possibility in the near future. It's something that I know we've expressed and I've talked to my agents about. I do like it here and it's a place that I've grown to learn to play pro and really like it here.
"Definitely a possibility, but we'll see."
The 29-year-old, who needs a new contract at the end of this season, has been in trade rumors for the last two months. It's been reported that the Maple Leafs wanted a first-round pick for the forward, but as of this moment, that hasn't occurred.
Anytime now, McMann will hit 20 goals on the season, which'll be the second time he's done so in his three-year NHL career. He's set to hit new career highs in goals, assists, and points by the end of this season.
It's been a fascinating road for the Wainwright, Alberta-born forward inside the Maple Leafs' organization. McMann began his professional career in Toronto, signing a two-year AHL deal with the Marlies on Apr. 2, 2020.
And he remembers it like it was yesterday, too.
"I felt like my game was in a spot out of college where I wasn't playing to my potential, and I just wanted to try and play pro and play a lot of games and find a rhythm and hopefully find a good spot in the American League and kind of play a role there," McMann said.
"I didn't know what (the pro) game would be like. I had people at development camps and stuff tell me that I'd be a good pro player, but I wasn't able to see that until I got here. And then I had to find a way to be impactful and try and find my way into the American League lineup and then try and work my way up from there."
McMann has worked his way up to being a solidified top-six player with the Maple Leafs. On Monday, in what could be his final game as a Maple Leaf in front of a Toronto crowd, the forward will skate alongside the team's sharpshooters, Auston Matthews and William Nylander.
"It's speed and size, getting to the net front," said head coach Craig Berube of how McMann complements Matthews and Nylander. "Those guys, they're going to get their opportunities, and there's going to be pucks around the net. That's where (McMann) can capitalize on things."
Even Berube, though, is convinced McMann can get to another level in his game.
"He can create a lot with just the speed separation, and he's got a good shot and he's scoring," Berube added. "Understanding with his big body about being around the net more and scoring some more goals around the net...
"He's become a pretty good power play guy for us. He plays a second unit, but he's become a pretty good power play guy, so he's done well for himself. And, I think there's more there."
Whether it is McMann's final home game in blue and white remains to be seen. With how much Toronto has struggled this season, you wouldn't blame Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving if the team could get considerable assets back for McMann.
However, there could also be value in re-signing the forward, as there aren't many players like him coming up through Toronto's system.
Both scenarios are a huge if.
If it turns out to be his final hurrah in front of Maple Leafs fans in Toronto, McMann won't forget about the journey that's led him to this point in his career.
"Just an exceptional organization all the way through. The Marlies treat guys so well, treated me so well, giving me opportunity," McMann said.
"The thing about this organization is they provide everything for you to be the best player that you can be. And I really try to take advantage of that and was thankful that they had that here because I wanted to work on my game, I wanted to be the best player I could be.
"And luckily, they were able to give me the opportunity and the runway and the resources to do that, which was awesome."