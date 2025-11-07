Report: Maple Leafs Suspend David Kampf Without Pay For Leaving Marlies To Mull Over Future

David Kampf's future with the Toronto Maple Leafs remains in the balance.

The 30-year-old, who has one more season on his contract with the Maple Leafs after this one, cleared waivers at the beginning of the year and was sent to the AHL. Kampf reported to the Marlies and played four games with the club, tallying one assist.

However, on Saturday, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported that Kampf, who's frustrated with being in the minors, had taken a leave from the Marlies to think about his future. Two days later, on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast, Friedman revealed that when Kampf departed the team, he left Marlies players with the impression that he was going to terminate his current deal with Toronto.

The NHL insider followed up on Wednesday evening in the written 32 Thoughts.

"I’ve heard there is pushback to terminating his contract. We’ll see how things play out. But he remains on leave from AHL Toronto, and it was clear his heart wasn’t in it."

According to PuckPedia, the Maple Leafs have suspended Kampf without pay for leaving the AHL club. Furthermore, Toronto won't incur the $1.25 million buried cap charge for him while in the minors.

"The expectation," PuckPedia posted on X, "is this is resolved soon (he reports back, mutually terminates, or traded)."

NHL insider Frank Seravalli added that Kampf has been suspended without pay since Nov. 2.

Kampf's last game with the Marlies was at home against the Syracuse Crunch on Oct. 29. Toronto has played three games since, and the forward hasn't been in the lineup. Ahead of their game against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, the Marlies released a report of all the players who'd be out of the lineup, and Kampf wasn't listed.

Kampf is in the second-last season of a four-year, $9.6 million contract with the Maple Leafs, which general manager Brad Treliving signed him to in late June 2023. The annual average value of Kampf's deal is $2.4 million, the ninth-highest AAV among Maple Leafs forwards.

The center fell out of the mix with Toronto last spring when he only appeared in one of Toronto's 13 playoff games. He was a minus-two in 12:37 of ice time during Game 6 against the Florida Panthers.

Kampf was one of several players battling for a lineup spot during Maple Leafs training camp. After Scott Laughton's injury, they could've kept Kampf up to fill the void, but instead, head coach Craig Berube moved Max Domi down to the fourth-line center spot.

"He came in, and there was competition at camp, and he had to fight for a spot. We have too many players, and got to to make decisions," Berube said. "Him going down to the minors, he doesn't feel like he wants to be down there, so that's his decision on what he does.

"That's not (a question) for me to answer. That's all Brad and him to figure out. I don't really have a whole lot to say on that situation."

Kampf has 31 goals and 85 points in 301 games with the Maple Leafs over four seasons.

