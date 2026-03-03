Report: Scott Laughton Likely To Be Traded By Maple Leafs Before NHL Trade Deadline

Unless something drastic changes, it appears unlikely that Scott Laughton will be a Toronto Maple Leafs player once the NHL trade deadline comes to a close on Friday.
According to TSN's Chris Johnston on Monday morning, Laughton's days in Toronto could be numbered as the Maple Leafs fall further and further out of the playoff picture.
"It feels that way," Johnston said. "And look, I think some of this will depend on where the offers end up, but look at what Scott Laughton is. When he was traded, ironically, by the Philadelphia Flyers to Toronto, they kept half of his salary at that point in time.
"So the Leafs are in a situation now where they're able to retain further salary potential in a trade, and so you'd be getting a fourth line centerman — who could maybe play a little bit up the lineup, we haven't seen that a lot in Toronto — and at a bargain basement price.
"I think that's really important for teams ahead of this deadline."
Johnston did say, however, that Laughton, a pending unrestricted free agent like Bobby McMann, could still re-sign with Toronto if both sides can come to a resolution.
"At this point, it does seem as though his desires, in terms of the next contract, exceed what Toronto's willing to pay," Johnston continued. "But we're still in that point where one phone call, one conversation, one change of stance can change the direction of things."
The Maple Leafs acquired Laughton from the Flyers at last season's trade deadline in exchange for Nikita Grebenkin and a conditional 2027 first-round pick. Since joining his hometown team, the 31-year-old has scored 10 goals and 16 points in 63 games.
One year later, he finds himself in the same predicament.
"It's hard. We have a veteran team, though. I think you show up to work every day and you put your best foot forward," said Laughton about the trade deadline, before Toronto's game against the Flyers.
"We're all still here, right? It's not up to us. It's out of our control. Everyone's in their own situation, has to deal with their own things. But you have to come on the ice and be a unit together.
"It's hard sometimes, but at the end of the day, you're in the NHL and one of the best franchises. It's a very humbling opportunity to play here and it's a special place."
Laughton is one of several Maple Leafs in trade rumors. Other players include McMann as well as defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson, who, on Monday, also expressed his desire to remain in Toronto.
The Oakville, Ontario-born forward centered the Maple Leafs' fourth line on Monday night, with Easton Cowan and Steven Lorentz on his wings. He had two shots and registered 11:51 of ice time in the shootout loss.
Laughton's current cap hit is $1.5 million, and that can be lowered further if the Maple Leafs retain salary in a trade.
"I've loved it here and I've loved my time (as a Maple Leaf). That's all I really can control," Laughton said. "I don't get into conversations too much. I'm a Leaf and that's where I want to be. We'll see where it goes."